Prep sports roundup: Boys tennis, volleyball results for Sept. 30

The Meadowdale Mavericks slipped past the Lynnwood Royals 5-2 in a Wesco League South Conference boys tennis match played under the sun and on the courts of Meadowdale High School Monday.

While the Mavs picked up the team victory, it was Lynnwood’s Nico Desgrippes that earned the win over Meadowdale’s Ben Fahey 6-0, 6-3 in the No. 1 singles match that pitted two of the better players in the conference.

In other Meadowdale sports action on Monday, the Lady Mavs and the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks went the distance in a Wesco League volleyball match at Meadowdale High School; it was the Tomahawks that came away with the 3-2 (10-25, 26-24, 25-18, 20-25, 15-8) win.

Prep Boys Tennis: Lynnwood at Meadowdale, Sept. 30

Meadowdale 5 – Lynnwood 2

Singles: Nico Desgrippes (Lynnwood) defeated Ben Fahey (Meadowdale) 6-0, 6-3; Chase Harmon (Meadowdale) defeated Barnaby French (Lynnwood) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4; Ylli Berisha (Meadowdale) defeated Blake Tablazon (Lynnwood) 6-3, 7-5; John O’Connell (Meadowdale) defeated Ethan Malig (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Daniel Tameishi / Zach White (Meadowdale) defeated Colby Hudson / Richard Vo (Lynnwood) 6-3, 6-2; Sam Yu / Titus Yu (Lynnwood) defeated Gunner Hall / Caleb Chun (Meadowdale) 6-2, 7-6(5); Eric Kim / Tristan Angeles (Meadowdale) defeated Drew Kiner / Luke Tyler (Lynnwood) 6-0, 2-6, 6-3

Records: Lynnwood 1-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-5 overall; Meadowdale 2-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-3 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Mariner; Tuesday, Oct. 1; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale next match: versus Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Oct. 2; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School in Everett

Prep Volleyball: Meadowdale at Marysville-Pilchuck, Sept. 30

Marysville-Pilchuck 3 – Meadowdale 2 (10-25, 26-24, 25-18, 20-25, 15-8)

Records: Meadowdale 1-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-5 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 2-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-4 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Everett; Thursday, Oct. 3; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— By Doug Petrowski