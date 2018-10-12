Prep sports roundup: Mavs beat Royals in boys tennis; losses for girls soccer

The Meadowdale Mavericks and Lynnwood Royals were busy on the tennis court, the soccer pitch and — in Meadowdale’s case — in the pool Thursday.

On the courts, the Mavs defeated the Royals 6-1 in Wesco League boys soccer action at Meadowdale High School. Meadowdale sweep six of the seven matches in straight set while Lynnwood’s only victory was a close win by Renzo Gonzalez over the Mavs’ Andy Kellam in the no.4 singles match.

The Royals also struggled in their girls soccer match at Archbishop Murphy High School, losing to the Wildcats 4-0.

The Mavs fell in Wesco League girls soccer action on Thursday, slipping to the Shorewood Thunderbirds 2-0 at Shoreline Stadium.

At Lynnwood Pool, the Mavs picked up three individual race wins (Jersey Razzano in the 100 Yard Backstroke and the 200 Yard Freestyle, and Grace Morgan in the 500 Meter Freestyle) but it wasn’t enough for a team victory; the Shorecrest Scots got past Meadowdale 108-62 to pick up the road win.

Prep Boys Tennis: Lynnwood at Meadowdale, Oct. 11

Singles: Ben Faney (Meadowdale) defeated Barnaby French (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-4; Daniel Tameishi (Meadowdale) defeated Blake Tablazon (Lynnwood) 6-2, 6-1; Chase Harmon (Meadowdale) defeated Jalen Francisco (Lynnwood) 6-2, 6-4; Renzo Gonzalez (Lynnwood) defeated Andy Kellam (Meadowdale) 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

Doubles: Kyle Perez/Xavier Sherett (Meadowdale) defeated Ian Bjornson/Rim Shepel (Lynnwood) 6-4, 6-0; Matt Hartono/Neema Shokri (Meadowdale) defeated (Richard Vo/Angelo Tran (Lynnwood); Lucas Lazaga/Zach White (Meadowdale) defeated Joe Michaels/Minh Le (Lynnwood) 6-2, 6-0

Records: Meadowdale 2-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 7-7 overall; Lynnwood 0-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-12 overall

Meadowdale, Lynnwood next match: at 3A Wesco League South Division Tournament, Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 16-17 at Jackson High School

Prep Girls Soccer: Lynnwood at Archbishop Murphy, Oct. 11

Lynnwood 0 0 — 0

AB Murphy 1 3 — 4

Goal scorers:

Reeve Borseth (Archbishop Murphy), 2

Emily Schwartz (Archbishop Murphy)

Taylor Campbell (Archbishop Murphy)

Records: Lynnwood 3-7-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-8-2 overall; Archbishop Murphy 8-1-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-2-2 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Soccer: Meadowdale at Shorewood, Oct. 11

Meadowdale 0 0 — 0

Shorewood 1 1 — 2

Goal scorers:

Jasmine Pritkin (Shorewood)

Kaitlyn Manalili (Shorewood)

Records: Meadowdale 5-6-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-7-1 overall; Shorewood 8-2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-3-1 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Mountlake Terrace, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Prep Girls Swimming: Shorecrest at Meadowdale, Oct. 11

Shorecrest 108 – Meadowdale 62

Meadowdale event winners:

— Jersey Razzano in the 100 Yard Backstroke, 1:03.19

— Jersey Razzano in the 200 Yard Freestyle, 1:06.87

— Grace Morgan in the 500 Yard Freestyle, 5:34.60

Records: Meadowdale 3-6-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 3-6-0 overall; Shorewood 6-2-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 6-2-0 overall

Meadowdale next meet: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace; Saturday, Oct. 20, 3 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool

— By Doug Petrowski