Prep sports roundup: Meadowdale wrestlers beat Lynnwood; Royals girls hoops win and boys swim loses

The Meadowdale Mavericks wrestling team traveled to Lynnwood High School Tuesday night for two matches against fellow Edmonds School District teams. The first was against the host Royals and in the night cap, the Mavs took on the Hawks of Mountlake Terrace.

The Mavs, in third place in the Wesco 3A South conference, rolled over their opponents with relative ease, defeating Lynnwood 59-9 and Terrace, 68-12.

In the first match of the night, Meadowdale used four pin fall wins, one technical fall, and five forfeits to dominate the Royals.

One bright spot for Lynnwood came on a pinfall win from Christian Kirkman over Tyler Paul.

Prep Wrestling Meadowdale at Lynnwood January 22, 2019

106 Javier Richmond (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

113 Zach Sinnes (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

120 Erick Gonzalez (Meadowdale) pinned Julian Mishoe (Lynnwood) :49

126 Double forfeit

132 Jin Lee (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

138 Devin DeWeese (Meadowdale) won by decision over Josiah Powell (Lynnwood) 7-3

145 Tanner Gueree (Meadowdale) pinned Nate Johnson (Lynnwood) 1:32

152 Thaddus Gonzalez (Meadowdale) won by decision over Georgino Moraga (Lynnwood) 5-2

160 Jordan Wilson (Lynnwood) won by decision over Thomas Nakumura (Meadowdale) 8-6

170 Caleb Monillas (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

182 Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale) won by technical fall over Issac Hernandez (Lynnwood) 15-0

195 Chauncey Gantt (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

220 Christian Kirkman (Lynnwood) pinned Tyler Paul (Meadowdale) 3.32

285 Alex Kruger (Meadowdale) pinned Brandon Hawk (Lynnwood) :47

No detailed results from the Meadowdale vs. Mountlake Terrace match were reported.

Lynnwood rebounded from the loss to Meadowdale and edged Archbishop Murphy for a 39-36 victory.

Josiah Powell, Issac Hernandez and Brandon Hawk all scored pinfall wins in the victory.

Prep Wrestling Archbishop Murphy at Lynnwood Jan. 22, 2019

106 Soren Hansen (AM) won by forfeit

113 Luke Kendrick (AM) won by forfeit

120 Julian Mishoe (Lynnwood) won by major decision over Bo Carlton (AM) 10-4

126 Jacob Arnez (AM) won by forfeit

132 Sean Niblett (AM) won by forfeit

138 Josiah Powell (Lynnwood) pinned Harrison Butler (AM) 4:37

145 Colin Howell (AM) pinned Nate Johnson (Lynnwood) 2:39

152 Georgino Moraga (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

160 Jordan Wilson (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

170 Kevin Gonzalez (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

182 Issac Hernandez (Lynnwood) pinned Carlos Garibay (AM) :48

195 Double forfeit

220 Devin Moore (AM) pinned Christian Kirkman (Lynnwood) 2:44

285 Brandon Hawk (Lynnwood) pinned Kohl Burke (AM) 2:44

— By Scott Williams

In other Lynnwood sports action, the Lynnwood Lady Royals won their third game in a row – all on the road – on Tuesday with a 57-53 win over the Cedarcrest Red Wolves at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall.

Amayah Kirkman scored 22 points for the Royals while teammate Nakia Boston added 18 points. The Red Wolves were led by the 14 points of Ava Erhardt.

At the Lynnwood Pool, the Royals’ boys swim team fell just short in their dual meet against the Everett Seagulls 86-84. Elijah Milan won two individual events for Lynnwood -the 100 yard breaststroke and the 200 yard individual medley – and assisted in the Royals’ 200 yard medley relay victory, but it wouldn’t be enough for Lynnwood to pick up a team win against the Seagulls.

Prep Girls Basketball: Lynnwood at Cedarcrest, Jan. 22

Lynnwood 18 9 14 16 — 57

Cedarcrest 12 16 9 16 — 53

Lynnwood individual scoring: Amayah Kirkman 22, Nakia Boston 18, Emily Whybark 5, Madison Steele 5, Mia Jones 3, Katelyn Kesinger 2, Taylor Staheli 2, Marika Canda, Eli Vazquez, Cassidy Johnson

Cedarcrest individual scoring: Ava Erhardt 14, Sidra Griffin 8, Katelynn Smith 8, Grace McKenzie 8, Rose Carlson 6, Katharine Townley 5, Ava LaPorte 4, Cassidy Sweney, Helena VanEss

Records: Lynnwood 6-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-7 overall; Cedarcrest 4-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-7 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Dec. 25; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Boys Swim: Everett at Lynnwood, Jan. 22

Everett 86 – Lynnwood 84

Lynnwood event winners:

— Brian Lee in the 50 Yard Freestyle; 24.98

— Zachary Bevans in the 100 Yard Butterfly; 59.13

— Elijah Milan in the 100 Yard Breaststroke; 1:09.81

— Max Smirriahen, Elijah Milan, Zachary Bevans, Brian Lee in the 200 Yard Medley Relay; 1:49.50

— Elijah Milan in the 200 Yard Individual Medley; 2:14.79

Dual meet records: Lynnwood 3-6-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 3-7-0 overall; Everett 3-6-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League North Conference, 4-7-0 overall

Lynnwood next meet: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace in the Edmonds District Meet; Saturday, Jan. 26; 2:30 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool