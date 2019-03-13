Prep sports roundup: Results for Lynnwood boys soccer, Meadowdale boys golf

The Lynnwood Royals opened their 2019 boys soccer season with a loss on Tuesday, falling to the Jackson Timberwolves 3-0 in a non-conference match played at Everett’s Memorial Stadium.

On the golf links, the Meadowdale Mavericks’ boys golf team finished in the middle of the pack of the seven-team Where Do You Stand Invitational played Tuesday at the Snohomish Golf Course.

Prep Boys Soccer: Lynnwood vs. Jackson, Mar. 12

Lynnwood 0 0 — 0

Jackson 1 2 — 3

Records: Lynnwood 0-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1-0 overall; Jackson 0-0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 1-0-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Marysville-Pilchuck; Thursday, Mar. 14; 7 p.m. at QuilCeda Stadium in Marysville

Prep Boys Golf: Meadowdale at Where Do You Stand Invitational, Mar. 12 (nine holes, par 36, at Snohomish Golf Course)

Team scores:

Arlington 162 Snohomish ‘A’ 163 Bellingham 174 Meadowdale 187 Snohomish ‘B’ 188 South Whidbey 204 Marysville-Getchell 220

Meadowdale individual scores: Nate King 44, Jared Linson 46, Caleb Monillas 47, Carlos Abad 50, Calvin Nguyen 55

Meadowdale next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Marysville-Pilchuck, Marysville-Getchell; Wednesday, Mar. 13; 3 p.m. at Cedarcrest Golf Course in Marysville