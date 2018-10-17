Prep sports: Royals down Warriors on volleyball court, lose on soccer field

The Lynnwood Royals and the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors split a pair of Wesco League contests on Tuesday, with the Royals winning on the volleyball court and the Warriors prevailing in girls soccer action.
The Royals picked up a big road volleyball win over the Warriors 3-2 at Edmonds-Woodway High School. With the victory, Lynnwood jumped ahead of E-W in the tight race for a possible berth in postseason district tournament play that takes place in November.
On the soccer pitch, Lynnwood conceded goals to Chiara Serafini, Gaby Chappell, Sydney Scott and Sophia Martino-Crew to cruise to a 4-0 soccer victory over the Royals at Edmonds Stadium. With the win the Warriors remained on top of the 2A/3A Wesco League standings with a mark of 11-1-0 while Lynnwood fell to 3-8-1 in league play.
Prep Volleyball: Lynnwood at Edmonds-Woodway, Oct. 16
Lynnwood 3 – Edmonds-Woodway 2
Records: Lynnwood 6-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-4 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 5-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-5 overall
Lynnwood next match: versus Cedarcrest, Thursday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall
Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Shorewood, Thursday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Prep Girls Soccer: Edmonds-Woodway at Lynnwood, Oct. 16
Edmonds-Woodway 3 1 — 4
Lynnwood 0 0 — 0
Goal scorers:
Chiara Serafini (Edmonds-Woodway)
Gaby Chappell (Edmonds-Woodway)
Sydney Scott (Edmonds-Woodway)
Sophia Martino-Crew (Edmonds-Woodway)
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 11-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 12-2 overall; Lynnwood 3-8-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-9-2 overall
Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Shorewood, Thursday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Lynnwood next match: versus Cedarcrest, Thursday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
— By Doug Petrowski