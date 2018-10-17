Prep sports: Royals down Warriors on volleyball court, lose on soccer field

1 of 2

The Lynnwood Royals and the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors split a pair of Wesco League contests on Tuesday, with the Royals winning on the volleyball court and the Warriors prevailing in girls soccer action.

The Royals picked up a big road volleyball win over the Warriors 3-2 at Edmonds-Woodway High School. With the victory, Lynnwood jumped ahead of E-W in the tight race for a possible berth in postseason district tournament play that takes place in November.

On the soccer pitch, Lynnwood conceded goals to Chiara Serafini, Gaby Chappell, Sydney Scott and Sophia Martino-Crew to cruise to a 4-0 soccer victory over the Royals at Edmonds Stadium. With the win the Warriors remained on top of the 2A/3A Wesco League standings with a mark of 11-1-0 while Lynnwood fell to 3-8-1 in league play.

Prep Volleyball: Lynnwood at Edmonds-Woodway, Oct. 16

Lynnwood 3 – Edmonds-Woodway 2

Records: Lynnwood 6-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-4 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 5-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-5 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Cedarcrest, Thursday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Shorewood, Thursday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Prep Girls Soccer: Edmonds-Woodway at Lynnwood, Oct. 16

Edmonds-Woodway 3 1 — 4

Lynnwood 0 0 — 0

Goal scorers:

Chiara Serafini (Edmonds-Woodway)

Gaby Chappell (Edmonds-Woodway)

Sydney Scott (Edmonds-Woodway)

Sophia Martino-Crew (Edmonds-Woodway)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 11-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 12-2 overall; Lynnwood 3-8-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-9-2 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Shorewood, Thursday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Lynnwood next match: versus Cedarcrest, Thursday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— By Doug Petrowski