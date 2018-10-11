Prep sports roundup: Royals, Mavs compete in ESD cross country championships

In nearly perfect running conditions on Wednesday, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors ran nearly perfect races to outdistance themselves from rivals Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Meadowdale.

The Warriors won both the boys and the girls team titles at the Edmonds School District Championships held Wednesday in the sunshine at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace.

E-W captured the first four places in the boys varsity race to score 16 team points, bettering second place Mountlake Terrace by 34 points; the Warrior girls did one better, taking home all five top spots in the girls varsity race to score the minimum of 15 team points.

Terrace finished second in the boys team standings and third among the girls teams; Lynnwood grabbed second in the girls team standings and third among the boys teams.

For all the results from the Edmonds School District Cross Country Championships, click https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/150375/results.

All four schools will see each other again – along with their 19 other Wesco League competitors – for the league’s postseason divisional meet races on Saturday, Oct. 20 in Arlington.

In other Lynnwood and Meadowdale sports on Wednesday, the Royals volleyball team came from behind to defeat the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 3-2 (23-25, 13-25, 25-11, 25-20, 15-13) in a five-set match at Lynnwood High School. The Wildcats had won the first two set before Lynnwood rattled off three set victories to get the win.

Prep Cross Country: Edmonds School District Championship, Oct. 10 (5,000 meters at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace)

Boys team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 16 Mountlake Terrace 50 Lynnwood 84 Meadowdale 91

Girls team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 15 Lynnwood 59 Mountlake Terrace 77 Meadowdale 91

Boys top 10 finishers:

Deyago Peraza (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:18.40 Lucas Lacambra (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:23.80 Dylan Hartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:27.30 Grant Christian (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:32.70 Micah Murphy (Lynnwood), 16:41.60 Kalevi Paavola (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:52.90 Josh Beam (Mountlake Terrace), 16:57.60 Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace), 17:02.30 Jaden Lofrese (Mountlake Terrace), 17:02.30 Isiaiah Colobong (Edmonds-Woodway), 17:28.00

Girls top 10 finishers:

Stephanie Wroblewski (Edmonds-Woodway), 19:14.50 Alyssa Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway), 19:54.00 Ellie Gard (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:24.40 Jemma Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:29.60 Kaitlynn Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:37.10 Christian Savenkova (Lynnwood), 20:40.80 Pressley Denkinger (Edmonds-Woodway), 21:26.60 Simone Davison (Mountlake Terrace), 21:33.90 Alexandria Gill-More (Mountlake Terrace), 21:37.10 Sonja Amy (Meadowdale), 21:52.70

Next meets: Wesco League divisional meets, Saturday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. at Lakewood High School in Arlington

Prep Volleyball: Archbishop Murphy at Lynnwood, Oct. 10

Lynnwood 3 – Archbishop Murphy 2 (23-25, 13-25, 25-11, 25-20, 15-13)

Records: Lynnwood 5-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-4 overall; Archbishop Murphy 2-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-8 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Prep Volleyball: Meadowdale at Shorewood, Oct. 10

Meadowdale 3 – Shorewood 2

Records: Meadowdale 5-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-5 overall; Shorewood 3-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-6 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Mountlake Terrace, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski