Prep sports roundup: Royals’ soccer loses to Shorewood; wins for swim, tennis

After seeing his squad earn an emotionally-charged win over rival Meadowdale last week, Lynnwood Royals’ Coach Mark Mcalexander recognized an exact opposite feeling arise in his team when they fell behind to the Shorewood Thunderbirds on Tuesday.

“After the first goal, it frustrated us,” Mcalexander said. “And rather than respond with energy, I think we kind of responded with frustration.”

That frustration was compounded as the T-Birds scored two late goals and ultimately sunk the Royals 3-0 in a 3A Wesco League contest played at Shoreline Stadium.

Shorewood’s Kaitlyn Manalili became the object of the Royals’ initial exasperation as the freshman beat Lynnwood goalkeeper Isabella Shields to a loose ball in the 18-yard box and slipped a low shot into an open goal in the game’s 29th minute.

While the emotional letdown of allowing the opposition to score first was apparent, the Royals were able to keep the match close until Manalili scored again in the 70th minute and Shorewood senior Jasmine Pritikin added another goal with a minute left in the game.

Mcalexander accounted for the late Shorewood goals to a rising feeling of discouragement in his players as the game clock ticked down.

“When we didn’t get a couple calls we wanted from the referee, it doubled down on that frustration,” Mcalexander explained. “And instead of playing our style of soccer, it really became just, ‘let’s get frustrated with ourselves.’”

Lynnwood was able to get off six shots in the match, but only one — a left-footed strike by Madison Hinkel in the 56th minute — required a saving effort by a Shorewood goalkeeper. The T-Birds’ Heather Campbell dove to her left to stop Hinkel’s shot – Campbell had come in at halftime to relieve the T-Birds’ first half keeper Abigail Manis, who wasn’t pressed into making a save during the first 40 minutes.

With the loss, the Royals’ fell to 3-6-1 in Wesco League play and ninth in the 2A/3A league standings. Lynnwood currently holds the seventh seed in the postseason 3A District 1 tournament, but Mcalexander cautioned that with the team’s next three games against Archbishop Murphy, Edmonds-Woodway and Cedarcrest — the top three teams in the 2A/3A standings — that no.7-seed is no guarantee.

“We’ve stayed in playoff contention the entire season and I do think we’ll sneak in there hopefully,” he said. “But at the same time we can’t depend on that. We just can’t throw away three games in a row and then assume that we’ll get in.”

Mcalexander is encouraged by what he saw in his team directly after Tuesday’s loss to Shorewood. “I think they’ll learn from this,” he said. “They were pretty thoughtful in our postgame meeting.”

“But hopefully that will equal results,” Mcalexander added.

In other Lynnwood sports on Tuesday, the Royals’ girls swim team squeaked by Everett 94-89 at Forest Park Pool and the Royals’ boys tennis team crushed Mariner 6-1.

Prep Girls Soccer: Lynnwood at Shorewood, Oct. 9

Lynnwood 0 0 — 0

Shorewood 1 2 — 3

Goal scorers:

Kaitlyn Manalili (Shorewood) in the 29th minute

Kaitlyn Manalili (Shorewood) in the 70th minute

Jasmine Pritikin (Shorewood) in the 79th minute

Shots: Lynnwood 6; Shorewood 10

Saves: Isabella Shield (Lynnwood) 4; Heather Campbell (Shorewood) 1

Corner kicks: Lynnwood 2; Shorewood 2

Records: Lynnwood 3-6-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-7-2 overall; Shorewood 7-2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-3-1 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Archbishop Murphy, Thursday, Oct. 11, 6 p.m. at Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett

Prep Girls Swim: Lynnwood at Everett, Oct. 9

Lynnwood 94 – Everett 89

Lynnwood event winners:

— Faith Murray in the 100 Yard Freestyle (1:07.83)

— Madison Tang in the 100 Yard Butterfly (1:19.31)

— Hannah Tang in the 100 Yard Breaststroke (1:26.96)

— Faith Murray in the 200 Yard Freestyle (2:25.53)

— Hannah Tang in the 200 Yard Individual Medley (2:54.60)

— Fiona Peters in the 500 Yard Freestyle (6:37.25)

— Fiona Peters, Hannah Tang, Madison Tang, Faith Murray in the 200 Yard Medley Relay (2:18.34)

Records: Lynnwood 1-6-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 2-6-0 overall; Everett 2-4-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League North Conference, 2-6-0 overall

Lynnwood next meet: versus Glacier Peak, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Prep Boys Tennis: Mariner at Lynnwood, Oct. 9

Lynnwood 6 – Mariner 1

Records: Lynnwood 0-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-11 overall; Mariner 0-7 in 4A Wesco League, 0-12 overalll

Lynnwood next match: versus Meadowdale, Thursday, Oct. 11, 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski