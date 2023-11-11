Prep swimming: ESD athletes advance to state finals Saturday

Student athletes from Edmonds-Woodway, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood High School tested the waters at the WIAA 3A Girls Swimming & Diving Championships on Friday, competing against swimmers from throughout the state.

Three individual swimmers and one relay team from the area earned spots in final races at the three-day state meet being held at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way. Edmonds-Woodway’s Simone Bennett and Tatumn Detjen, along with Terrace’s Jeslyn Vuong, will be back for individual finals’ competition on Saturday; Bennett will swim in one of the 100 Yard Backstroke final heats, Detjen in a 100 Yard Breastroke final and Vuong in a 50 Yard Freestyle final.

Joining Bennett and Detjen will be E-W teammates Madison Morales-Tomas and Sydney Bates for one of the 200 Yard Medley Relay finals on Friday.

Final heats of the 3A state meet begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Prep Girls Swim: WIAA 3A State Girls Swimming & Diving Championships, Nov. 10 results (Edmonds School District swimmers)

– Jeslyn Vuong (MT); 11th place in 50 Yard Freestyle; 24.92 (qualified for finals on Saturday)

– Simone Bennett (E-W); 12th place in 100 Yard Backstroke; 1:00.07 (qualified for finals on Saturday)

– Tatumn Detjen (E-W); 16th place in 100 Yard Breastroke; 1:11.14 (qualified for finals on Saturday)

– Simone Bennett, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates (E-W); 16th place in 200 Yard Medley Relay preliminaries; 1:55.08 (qualified for finals on Saturday)

– Zoe MacDonald (E-W); 17th place in 500 Yard Freestyle; 5:38.37

– Simone Bennett (E-W); 18th place in 100 Yard Butterfly; 1:00.98

– Kate Marquart, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates (E-W); 18th place in 200 Yard Freestyle Relay; 1:46.83

– Rebecca Coates (Lynnwood); 19th place in 500 Yard Freestyle; 5:46.42

– Simone Bennett, Sadie Ward, Zoe MacDonald, Olivia Garcia (E-W); 19th place in 400 Yard Freestyle Relay; 4:00.93

– Katherine Lombard, Mika Raring, Lisa Beam, Jeslyn Vuong (MT); 20th place in 200 Yard Freestyle Relay; 1:49.26

– Jeslyn Vuong (MT); 20th place in 100 Yard Breastroke; 1:11.95

– Olivia Garcia (E-W); 21st place in 100 Yard Butterfly; 1:03.38

– Olivia Garcia (E-W); 21st place in 100 Yard Backstroke; 1:04.34

– Katherine Lombard, Gretta Patterson, Lisa Beam, Jeslyn Vuong (MT); 21st place in 400 Yard Freestyle Relay; 4:01.84

– Rebecca Coates (Lynnwood); 22nd place in 100 Yard Breastroke; 1:14.41

– Zoe MacDonald (E-W); 23rd place in 200 Yard Freestyle; 2:08.28

– Lisa Beam (MT); 23rd place in 200 Yard Individual Medley; 2:31.45



— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski