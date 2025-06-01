Prep track and field: Dubiel, Pontak lead way as Edmonds SD athletes earn state medals

This year’s WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track and Field Championship meet concluded Saturday at Tacoma’s Mount Tahome High School, with more top-eight medals being claimed by Edmonds School District student athletes.

Leading the Saturday medal winners was Mountlake Terrace’s Brynlee Dubiel. The junior earned second place in the 3A girls 300-meter hurdles behind event champion Marcella Jones of Kent Meridian. It was the second hurdles’ medal won by Dubiel during this year’s meet after placing third in the 3A girls 100-meter hurdles on Friday.

Dubiel’s second place in the 3A girls 300-meter hurdles improves on the third place she captured in the state event last year.

On the boys’ side, Edmonds-Woodway’s Jaxon Pontak set a personal record with a javelin throw of 176-9, good for third place in the 3A state boys competition.

Other Edmonds School District medalists on Saturday were E-W’s Aliah Karl, sixth place in the 3A girls 800-meter run, Meadowdale’s Brian Mills, sixth place in the 3A boys 400-meter dash, and fellow Maverick John Patterson, eighth place in the 3A boys 800-meter run.

In the final 3A event of the meet, Mills and Patterson teamed up with CJ Rawls and John’s brother, Matthew, to snatch sixth place in the 3A boys 4×400-meter relay.

In the overall team scoring for the state meet, the Mountlake Terrace girls placed eighth in the 3A girls’ standings. It was the best result for an Edmonds School District team since 2019, when the Edmonds-Woodway boys finished sixth. The E-W boys placed 22nd this year while Meadowdale tied for 29th among the 53 squads that earned boys’ team points. The Warrior girls tied for 36th among 45 scoring teams.

Prep Track: 2025 WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track & Field Championships day three results, May 31 (Edmonds School District teams and athletes)

– Brynlee Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace), 2nd place in 3A girls 300-meter hurdles final (43.30)

– Jaxon Pontak (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place in 3A boys javelin throw final (176-9)

– Brian Mills (Meadowdale), 6th place in 3A boys 400-meter dash final (50.51)

– Aliah Karl (Edmonds-Woodway), 6th place in 3A girls 800-meter run final (2:16.23)

– Meadowdale boys 4×400-meter relay team (CJ Rawls, Matthew Patterson, John Patterson, Brian Mills), 6th place in 3A boys 4×400-meter relay final (3:26.07)

– John Patterson (Meadowdale), 8th place in 3A boys 800-meter run final (1:55.37)

– Ena Dodik (Lynnwood), 19th place in 3A girls shot put final (31-2)

– Zoe Grant (Meadowdale), 20th place in 3A girls high jump final (4-9)





