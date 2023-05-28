Prep track and field: More ESD athletes make their mark on day 3 of state championships

The 2023 WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track & Field Championships came to a close Saturday but not before more Edmonds School District student athletes put their mark on the three-day event held at Tacoma’s Mount Tahoma High School.

Meadowdale, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds-Woodway high schools were represented by athletes who competed strong and, for a dozen of them, earned podium-finish medals.

The Mavericks’ Tresley Love added to the four state medals she won at last year’s championship meet with two more this year: the senior finished second in the 3A Girls 400 Meters — an event she won in 2022 — and was part of the Meadowdale 4×400 Meter Relay team that place fifth this time around.

Lynnwood’s Zaire Griffin brought home the biggest haul of any district athletes from Saturday’s competition with three medals: a third-place finish in the 3A Boys 100 Meters, a seventh place in the 3A Boys 200 Meters and another seventh-place medal as part of the Royals’ Boys 4×100 meter relay team.

Senior Jordan Whittle, another member of the Lynnwood medalist relay team, also grabbed an eighth place in the 3A Boys 200 Meters.

Mountlake Terrace freshman Brynlee Dubiel may have been the biggest surprise among the Edmonds School District contingent of student athletes. Dubiel placed fourth in the 3A Girls 300 Meter Hurdles, an event where the top six finishers all posted personal-best times.

In the division for ambulatory student athletes, Edmonds-Woodway’s Becca Hershey earned three medals at this year’s state meet: a first-place medal in the girls shot put, a second in the girls discus and a fourth in the girls javelin.

Prep Track: 2023 WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track & Field Championships Day Three results, May 27 (Edmonds School District teams and athletes)

– Tresley Love (Meadowdale); 2nd place in 3A Girls 400 Meters (56.62)

– Zaire Griffin (Lynnwood); 3rd place in 3A Boys 100 Meters (10.98)

– Brynlee Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace); 4th place in 3A Girls 300 Meter Hurdles (45.32)

– Kennedy Shepard, Aubrianna Sadler, Rachel Meas, Tresley Love (Meadowdale); 5th place in 3A Girls 4×400 Meter Relay (4:04.15)

– Zaire Griffin, Jordan Whittle, Trent Whitehead, Shayden McIntyre (Lynnwood); 7th place in 3A Boys 4×100 Meter Relay (42.74)

– Zaire Griffin (Lynnwood); 7th place in 3A Boys 200 Meters (22.50)

– Jordan Whittle (Lynnwood); 8th place in 3A Boys 200 Meters (22.72)

– Niko Palelei (Edmonds-Woodway); 17th place in 3A Boys Shot Put (44-05.00)

– Payton Conover (Meadowdale); 18th place in 3A Girls 3200 Meters (11:39.31)

– Becca Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway); 1st place in Girls Shot Put, Ambulatory; 2nd place in Girls Discus, Ambulatory; 4th place in Girls Javelin, Ambulatory

Team scores and final standings (Edmonds School District teams)

– Lynnwood boys, 11 points (tied for 19th among 3A boys’ teams)

– Meadowdale girls, 12 points (tied for 23rd among 3A girls’ teams)

– Mountlake Terrace girls, 5 points (tied for 37th among 3A girls’ teams)

– Edmonds-Woodway girls, 3 points (tied for 44th among 3A girls’ teams)

– Lynnwood girls, 1 point (tied for 48th among 3A girls’ teams)



— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski