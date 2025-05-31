Prep track and field: More medal winners and event qualifiers during day two of state meet

It was a day full of close finishes and medals won for Edmonds School District student athletes competing during day two of the 2025 WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma Friday.

Mountlake Terrace’s Allison Mervin missed becoming a state champion by the slimmest of margins in the 3A girls triple jump. The junior had to settle for second place after she and Silas’ Addison Kelly posted the same best leap of 38-6 1/2 in the event — Kelly was awarded the state title due to a five-and-one-half-inch differential in the two competitors’ second-best efforts.

Mervin’s second place medal was her second podium finish of the state meet after capturing fourth place in the 3A girls long jump on Thursday.

Terrace’s Brynlee Dubiel won the third-place medal in the 3A girls 100 meter hurdles on Friday with a time of 14.89, the same mark of fourth place Eisley Hering of Gig Harbor – Dubiel’s third place was determined after officials examined the meet’s official finish line photo.

In the event, Dubiel finished .01 second behind second place Eloise Newman of Mercer Island and .1 second behind event state champion Davina Kostecka of Central Valley.

Another Hawk, Sierra Swan, placed fifth in the 3A girls javelin throw final with a toss of 121-10, just four inches better than sixth-place finisher Mika Cherry of Herminston.

Local student athletes who qualified for event finals on Saturday were Dubiel, with a second-place finish in the 3A girls 300-meter hurdles preliminaries; Meadowdale’s Brian Mills, with a seventh place in the 3A boys 400-meter dash preliminaries; Mavericks’ teammate John Patterson, with an eighth place in the 3A boys 800-meter run preliminaries; and Aliah Karl, with an eighth place in the 3A girls 800-meter run.

The girls’ 4×400-meter relay team from Mountlake Terrace finished ninth in their preliminaries of the 3A girls 4×400-meter relay, missing out on qualifying for the event’s finals by just over half a second.

The WIAA 2A/3A/4A state track meet concludes on Saturday, with 10 Edmonds School District student athletes competing for medals during the event’s final day.

Prep Track: 2025 WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track & Field Championships Day Two results, May 30 (Edmonds School District teams and athletes)

– Allison Mervin (Mountlake Terrace), 2nd place in 3A girls triple jump finals (38-06.50)

– Brynlee Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace), 3rd place in 3A girls 100-meter hurdles finals (14.89)

– Sierra Swan (Mountlake Terrace), 5th place in 3A girls javelin throw finals (121-10)

– Brynlee Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace), 2nd place in 3A girls 300 meter hurdles preliminaries (44.63; qualified for 3A girls 300-meter hurdles finals on Saturday, May 31, 2:25 p.m.)

– Brian Mills (Meadowdale), 7th place in 3A boys 400 meter dash preliminaries (50.25; qualified for 3A boys 400-meter dash finals on Saturday, May 31, 12:50 p.m.)

– John Patterson (Meadowdale), 8th place in 3A boys 800-meter run preliminaries (1:55.90; qualified for 3A boys 800-meter run finals on Saturday, May 31, 10:50 a.m.)

– Aliah Karl (Lynnwood), 8th place in 3A girls 800-meter run preliminaries (2:15.22; qualified for 3A girls 800-meter run finals on Saturday, May 31, 11:05 a.m.)

– Mountlake Terrace girls 4×100-meter relay team (Haruna DiPippo, Brynlee Dubiel, Taylor Williams, Allison Mervin), 9th place in 3A girls 4×100-meter relay preliminaries (49.41; failed to qualify for 3A girls 4×100-meter relay finals)

– Nicholas Manz (Edmonds-Woodway), 10th place in 3A boy shot put finals (47-10.75)

– Jackson Marti (Meadowdale), 11th place in 3A boys pole vault finals (13-00)

– CJ Rawls (Meadowdale), 15th place in 3A boys 400meter dash preliminaries (51.10; failed to qualify for 3A boys 400-meter dash finals)

– Lynnwood boys 4×100-meter relay team (Jaikin Choy, Ty Jensen, Malachi Dillon, Eric Ly), 15th place in 3A boys 4×100-meter relay preliminaries (43.55; failed to qualify for 3A boys 4×100-meter relay finals)

– Aubrianna Sadler (Meadowdale), 16th place in 3A girls 400-meter dash preliminaries (59.19; failed to qualify for 3A girls 400-meter dash finals)

– Nikolaus Nelson (Meadowdale), 16th place in 3A boys 300-meter hurdles preliminaries (41.09; failed to qualify for 3A boys 300-meter hurdles finals)

– Luke Adams (Edmonds-Woodway), 19th place in 3A boys 800-meter run preliminaries (2:02.66; failed to qualify for 3A boys 800-meter run finals)

– Aliah Karl (Edmonds-Woodway), 19th place in 3A girls 400-meter dash preliminaries (59.74; failed to qualify for 3A girls 400-meter dash finals)

– Brian Mills (Meadowdale), 24th place in 3A boys 200-meter dash preliminaries (22.86; failed to qualify for 3A boys 200-meter finals)





