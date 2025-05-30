Prep track and field day one: Pair of Edmonds SD athletes come away with medals while others qualify for finals

by Doug Petrowski 6 hours ago 24
Meadowdale’s John Patterson (left) takes the baton from brother Matthew during a 3A boys 4×400-meter relay preliminary race on the first day of the 2025 WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track & Field Championships in Tacoma. The Mavericks’ boys 4×400 meter relay team will race in the event final on Saturday. (Photos by Doug Petrowski)

Day one of the 2025 WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track and Field Championships in Tacoma proved to be rewarding for a pair of Edmonds School District athletes on Thursday as Mountlake Terrace’s Allison Mervin and Edmonds-Woodway’s Nicholas Manz each came away from the event with medals.

Mervin placed fourth in the 3A girls long jump with a leap of 18-05.25 to earn her second podium finish in the event. The junior placed fifth in last year’s state 3A girls long jump competition.

Mountlake Terrace’s Allison Mervin placed fourth in the 3A girls long jump with a leap of 18-05.25 on Thursday.
Mountlake Terrace’s Allison Mervin applauds her fourth-place medal in the 3A girls long jump event.

Mervin, in addition to her fourth-place finish in the 3A girls long jump, placed 10th in the 3A girls 100-meter dash.

Manz earned his first-ever state medal with a sixth-place finish in the 3A boys discus throw. The senior just missed out on a top-eight podium finish in the event last year, finishing ninth.

E-W’s Nicholas Manz releases the discus during one of his attempts Thursday.
E-W’s Nicholas Manz stands on the awards podium after placing 6th in the 3A boys discus throw.

In other results from Thursday’s state track meet, Terrace’s Brynlee Dubiel won a spot in the finals of the 3A girls 100 meter hurdles to be staged on Friday. Dubiel qualified for the event finals with a third place after completion of the preliminary 3A girls 100-meter hurdles races.

Mountlake Terrace’s Brynlee Dubiel (in red) races alongside Trista Turgeon of White River during a preliminary heat of the 3A girls 100-meter hurdles event Thursday.

The Meadowdale boys 4×400-meter relay team that includes CJ Rawls, Brian Mills and brothers Matthew and John Patterson punched their ticket to the finals of the event with a seventh-place finish in the preliminaries. The 3A boys 4×400-meter relay finals will be run on Saturday.

The 2A/3A/4A state track meet runs through Saturday at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

The E-W girls 4×400 meter relay team (from left-to-right) Aliah Karl, Jan Micelli, Rayna Halloran and (far right) Isabella Offerman celebrate their 10th place finish in the event Thursday.
Brooklyn Steiner runs her leg of the 3A girls 4×200-meter relay race for the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors Thursday.
E-W’s Kahlil Richards finished 16th in the 3A boys long jump competition at the state track meet Thursday.
Lynnwood’s Ena Dodik placed 21st in the 3A girls discus throw Thursday.
E-W’s Noah Ushikubo (far left) races alongside Shadle Park’s Christian Walters (center) and Monroe’s Mason Davis during a 3A boys 100-meter dash preliminary Thursday.

Prep Track: 2025 WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track & Field Championships Day One results, May 29 (Edmonds School District teams and athletes)

– Allison Mervin (Mountlake Terrace), 4th place in 3A girls long jump finals (18-05.25)

– Nicholas Manz (Edmonds-Woodway), 6th place in 3A boys discus throw finals (166-11)

– Brynlee Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace), 3rd place in 3A girls 100-meter hurdles preliminaries (15.07; qualified for 3A girls 100-meter hurdles finals on Friday, May 30, 11:15 a.m.)

– Meadowdale boys 4×400-meter relay team (CJ Rawls, Matthew Patterson, John Patterson, Brian Mills), 7th place in 3A boys 4×400-meter relay preliminaries (3:23.31; qualified for 3A boys 4×400 meter relay finals on Saturday, May 30, 5:20 p.m.)

– Edmonds-Woodway girls 4×400-meter relay team (Isabella Offerman, Jan Miceli, Rayna Halloran, Aliah Karl), 10th place in 3A girls 4×400-meter relay preliminaries (4:02.78; failed to qualify for 3A girls 4×400 meter relay finals)

– Alison Mervin (Mountlake Terrace), 10th place in 3A girls 100-meter dash preliminaries (12.49; failed to qualify for 3A girls 100-meter dash final)

– Edmonds-Woodway girls 4×200-meter relay team (Jane Miceli, Rayna Halloran, Brooklyn Steiner, Aliah Karl), 13th place in 3A girls 4×200 meter relay preliminaries (1:44.67; failed to qualify for 3A girls 4×200-meter relay finals)

– Kahlil Richards (Edmonds-Woodway), tied for 16th place in 3A boys long jump finals (19-06.50)

– Ena Dodik (Lynnwood), 21st place in 3A girls discus throw finals (fouled on each attempt)

– Noah Ushikubo (Edmonds-Woodway), 23rd place 3A boys 100meter dash preliminaries (11.35; failed to qualify for 3A boys 100-meter dash finals)



