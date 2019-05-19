Prep track and field: Warriors win 3A boys, girls district team titles

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors showed they will be a team to be reckoned with at the upcoming state championships by capturing both the 3A boys and girls team titles at the NW District 1 3A/4A Track and Field Championships held Wednesday and Friday at Shoreline Stadium.

E-W won the boys district title with 116 points, 29 points more than runner-up Shorewood; the Lady Warriors edged out the Shorecrest Scots for the girls district title 110.5 to 102.5.

Chinedu Acholonu led the Warriors by winning both the boys 200 meters and 400 meters, placing 3rd in the boys 100 meters and helping the E-W boys 4×100 meter relay team earn a 3rd place finish.

Other Warriors’ individual event winners were Grant Christian in the boys 800 meters Dylan Hartono in the 1600 meters.

Lynnwood’s Alex Nguyen captured the boys’ 100 meters by .02 seconds over runnerup Lukas Sepulveda of Stanwood. Nguyen also helped his Royals’ 4×100 relay team to victory.

In the girls’ competition, all three relays (4×100 meters, 4×200 meters and 4×400 meter) were won by teams from Edmonds-Woodway.

To view all the results from the NW District 1 3A/4A Track and Field Championships, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=358442&show=all&gender=f.

3A Boys team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 116 Shorewood 87 Arlington 80 Shorecrest 74 Stanwood 49 Everett 48 (tie) Lynnwood 37 (tie) Ferndale 37 Snohomish 34 Marysville-Pilchuck 31 Meadowdale 26 Oak Harbor 19 Marysville-Getchell 15 Squalicum 10

3A Girls team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 110.5 Shorecrest 102.5 Snohomish 102 Arlington 95 Shorewood 89.5 Marysville-Getchell 64 (tie) Squalicum 30 (tie) Marysville-Pilchuck 30 Stanwood 29 Oak Harbor 22 Lynnwood 10.5 Meadowdale 8 Ferndale 6 Everett 3

Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale boys top-three finishes (all to state meet):

— Alex Nguyen (Lynnwood), 1st place in the 100 meters (11.15)

— Chinedu Acholonu (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 200 meters (22.52)

— Chinedu Acholonu (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 400 meters (50.17)

— Grant Christian (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 800 meters (1:56.75)

— Dylan Hartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 1600 meters (4:18.18)

— Pavin Soumpholphakdy, David Weitkamp, Alex Nguyen, Adrian Morgan (Lynnwood), 1st place in the 4×100 meter relay (43.36)

— Alex Nguyen (Lynnwood), 2nd place in the 200 meters (22.68)

— Lucas Lacambra (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in the 1600 meters (4:18.84)

— Deyago Peraza (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in the 3200 meters (9:21.40)

— Marcus Dilworth (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in the 110 meter hurdles (15.15)

— Marcus Dilworth (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in the 300 meter hurdles (40.46)

— Nicholas Sibiryakov (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in the pole vault (13-06.00)

— Chinedu Acholonu (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place in the 100 meters (11.21)

— Lucas Lacambra (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place in the 800 meters (1:57.21)

— Dylan Hartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place in the 3200 meters (9:24.34)

— David Weitkamp (Lynnwood), 3rd place in the javelin (153-04)

— Mihin Wijayasundara, Marcus Dilworth, Steele Swinton, Chinedu Acholonu (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place in the 4×100 meter relay (44.08)

Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale girls top-three finishes (all to state meet):

— Nevaeh Gary, Kaddy Kongira, Michaela Danyo, Gaby Chappell (Edmonds-Woodway); 1st place in the 4×100 meter relay (50.43)

— Kaitlyn Rust, Gaby Chappell, Nevaeh Gary, Kaddy Kongira (Edmonds-Woodway); 1st place in the 4×200 meter relay (1:45.76)

— Erin Francisco, Gaby Chappell, Kaitlyn Rust, Kaddy Kongira (Edmonds-Woodway); 1st place in the 4×400 meter relay (4:05.65)

— Kaitlyn Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in the 400 meters (1:00.40)

— Kaddy Kongira (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place in the 200 meters (26.60)

— Erin Francisco (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place in the 300 meter hurdles (48.58)

— Vatoria Keyes (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place in the discus (122-10)

— Kaiona Apio (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place in the javelin (109-08)

Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale next meet: at the WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track and Field Championships; Thursday-Saturday, May 23-25; at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma

— By Doug Petrowski