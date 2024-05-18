Prep track and field: Local athletes impress at 3A district meet

Track athletes from local high schools had numerous highlights Friday at the Class 3A District meet at Shoreline Stadium, as the top four finishers in each event qualified for next week’s state championships.

The state meet will be held next week at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

The Mountlake Terrace boys 4×100 relay team got Friday’s competition off to a scorching start, as the Hawks quartet of Chandler Hyde, Jaxon Dubiel, Jo Asalifew and Talha Ali clocked a lap in 42.89, just ahead of Oak Harbor’s second-place team (43.13). Lynnwood’s team of Zakary Hill, Shayden McIntyre, Andrew Redila and Jaikin Choy placed third in 43.35 to qualify for the state meet.

The same four runners for Mountlake Terrace teamed up for third-place finish in the 4×400 relay, running 3:24.01, two hundreds of a second behind second-place Meadowdale. The Mavericks team of Matthew Patterson, KeyShawn Shepard, John Patterson and Brian Mills clocked a 3:23.99. Mills also placed second in the 100-meter dash (10.83) in Wednesday’s final.

Edmonds-Woodway’s Ever Yamada finished the 300-meter hurdles in a winning time of 40.14, just ahead of Dubiel, who ran a 40.17.

The Hawks’ Brynlee Dubiel earned a measure of revenge in the girls 300 hurdles as she dominated the field and won by more than 15 yards and two seconds (45.46).

Edmonds-Woodway’s Aliah Karl took second place in the girls 800 meters after a start-to-finish battle with Shorewood’s Hanna Bruno, who ran 2:17.85 to Karl’s 2:19.03.

Oak Harbor scored 138 points to win the girls team championship, as Edmonds-Woodway took fifth place with 94 points, Meadowdale was ninth (58), Mountlake Terrace took 11th (53) and Lynnwood finished 13th with 31 points.

In the boys’ team race, Shorewood won the title with 139 points. Edmonds-Woodway took fourth place with 73 points, Meadowdale was seventh (59), Mountlake Terrace took 10th (38) and Lynnwood scored 28 points for 13th place. The Shorewood distance runners led the effort, as they took three of the first four places in the 3,200-meter run, and Keiyu Mamiya won the 800-meter run and turned in a burning third leg in the 4×400 relay.

The entire results of the meet can be viewed at www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/529923/results.

Girls team scores

1. Oak Harbor 138

2. Shorewood 126.5

3. Snohomish 98

4. Arlington 96.5

5. Edmonds-Woodway 94

6. Mount Vernon 83

7. Shorecrest 76

8. Stanwood 74

9. Meadowdale 58

10. Everett 55

11. Mountlake Terrace 53

12. Marysville-Pilchuck 36

13. Lynnwood 31

14. Monroe 20

15. Ferndale 8

16. Cascade (Everett) 6

Boys team scores

1. Shorewood 139

2. Arlington 122

3. Everett 111

4. Edmonds-Woodway 73

5. Monroe 65.5

6. Mount Vernon 61

7. Meadowdale 59

8. Stanwood 51

9. Oak Harbor 39

10. Mountlake Terrace 38

10. Shorecrest 38

12. Snohomish 36

13. Lynnwood 28

14. Ferndale 26.5

15. Cascade (Everett) 18

16. Marysville Getchell 16

17. Marysville-Pilchuck 15

— Story and photos by Craig Parrish