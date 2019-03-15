Prep track: Mavs’ Kautzman wins high jump in Thursday meet

The Meadowdale Mavericks track teams went up against one of the premiere 4A schools in the sport, the Lake Stevens Vikings, on Thursday. The Mavs’ Brayden Kautzman won the boys’ high jump event with a leap of 5-09.00.

Boys team scores:

Lake Stevens 130 – Meadowdale 15

Girls team scores:

Lake Stevens 123 – Meadowdale 21

Boys individual event winners (Meadowdale):

— Brayden Kautzman in the high jump (5-09.00)

Girls individual event winners (Meadowdale):

— (none)

Meadowdale next meet: versus Cedarcrest; Thursday, March 21; 3:30 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall