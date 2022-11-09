Prep volleyball District playoffs: Meadowdale beats Shorewood, Lynnwood loses to Ferndale

Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 3-1
24-26, 25-6, 25-19, 25-21
The second-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks overcame losing the opening set to defeat the seventh-seeded Shorewood Stormrays in four sets. The victory advances the Mavericks to the 3A District 1 semifinal round. The Mavericks will now move on to play the third-seeded Monroe Bearcats on Thursday in a winner-to-state semifinal match at Marysville-Pilchuck High School.
Meadowdale stats:
Tanna Kollen: 20 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs
Laiken Thoesen: 10 kills
Sofia Brockmeyer: 14 digs, 4 aces
Aubrey Congdon: 34 assists
Meadowdale next match: District 1 semifinal match vs Monroe; Thursday, Nov. 10; 7 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School
Shorewood next match: District 1 consolation bracket match (loser out) vs Arlington; Thursday, Nov. 10; 5 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School
Ferndale defeated Lynnwood 3-1
The fourth-seeded Lynnwood Royals lost at home to the fifth-seeded Ferndale Golden Eagles in the opening round of the District 1 double elimination tournament. Ferndale advances to the semifinals to play top-seeded Snohomish while Lynnwood will play eighth-seeded Oak Harbor on Thursday.
Lynnwood next match: District 1 consolation bracket match (loser out) vs Oak Harbor; Thursday, Nov. 10; 5 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School
Ferndale next match: District 1 semifinal match vs Snohomish; Thursday, Nov. 10; 7 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
