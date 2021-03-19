Prep volleyball: Undefeated Hawks come from behind to beat Royals

Playing in front of fans for the first time this season at Lynnwood High School, the Royals volleyball team looked to have things well in control, winning the first two sets, before dropping three-straight to the undefeated visiting Mountlake Terrace Hawks and losing the match, 3-2.

The first set was a close-fought affair that saw the lead change several times before Lynnwood finally put the Hawks away, 28-26.

The Royals won the second set 25-18, thanks in large part to a seven-point serving streak from freshman Charlie Thomas.

Unforced service errors were one of the downfalls for Mountlake Terrace in the first two sets. It was an issue they improved on as the match went along, winning sets three and four by the same 25-21 score. The Hawks’ offense relied heavily on the arms of senior outside hitter Kiana Hincklye and junior middle Ellie Lombard.

Hincklye led the match with 22 kills, and Lombard pitched in 19 of her own.

The fifth and deciding set was dominated by the 6-foot, 2-inch Lombard in the middle. She took control, notching six of her kills and five of her match-high 17 blocks in the set to 15.

Senior setter Tessa Overleese led the Hawks with 41 assists, and junior libero Kayla Bentosino paced Terrace with 28 digs.

Sophomore Sarah McArthur led the Royals in kills with 17, while senior Surina Soumpholphakdy had a match-high 45 digs.

Prep Volleyball: Mountlake Terrace vs. Lynnwood, March 18, 2021

Mountlake Terrace 3 – Lynnwood 2 (26-28, 18-25, 25-21. 25-21, 15-13)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-0 overall; Lynnwood 4-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Archbishop Murphy; Monday, March 22, 7 p.m. at Archbishop Murphy High School

Lynnwood next match: versus Marysville-Getchell; Monday, March 22, 7 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School



— Story and photos by Scott Williams