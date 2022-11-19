Prep volleyball: Lynnwood falls one match short of trophy round

Posted: November 19, 2022 12

The 14th seeded Lynnwood Royals volleyball team entered Saturday needing to win just one match to guarantee a top-eight trophy finish in the state tournament at the Yakima Dome. Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be as their season came to an end with a 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 straight set loss to 15th-seeded Kelso.

The Royals ended their season with an overall record of 17-7 after qualifying for the state tournament for the first time since 2003.

