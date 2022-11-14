Prep volleyball: Matchups announced for this week’s state tournament including Lynnwood, Meadowdale

On Sunday, the seedings and matchups were announced for this week’s Washington State 3A Girls High School Volleyball tournament. Meadowdale and Lynnwood high schools are among 20 teams that will compete on five courts set up inside the Yakima Dome on Thursday, Nov. 17 and Friday, Nov. 18 to determine a state champion. Trophies will also be awarded to the top eight tournament finishers.

The Meadowdale Mavericks (16-4) are seeded no. 9 while the Lynnwood Royals (15-5) are the no. 14 seed. The top 12 seeds receive automatic berths into the double elimination Round of 16 while seeds 13 through 20 will have to play an elimination match to in order to advance into the Round of 16.

Lynnwood’s opening elimination match will take place Thursday morning at 9:45 a.m. against no. 19 seed Auburn Riverside (12-9). The winner of that match will advance to play no. 3 seed Peninsula at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Mavericks will face no. 9 seed North Thurston (17-4) in their Round of 16 match on Thursday morning at 11:45 a.m. The winner of that match will advance to the quarterfinals and more than likely play no. 1 seed and undefeated Lakeside (21-0) at 1:30 p.m. The team that loses the Meadowdale/North Thurston match will move to the consolation bracket and play at 6:45 p.m. Thursday night.

Lynnwood qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2003 and Meadowdale for the first time since 2013.

Click here to view the tournament brackets.

— By Steve Willits