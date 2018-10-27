Prep volleyball: Mavs defeat Warriors 3-1 in Thursday match

1 of 16 The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors volleyball team traveled to Meadowdale High School Thursday night to take on the host Mavericks. Meadowdale won the first two sets, 25-21 and 25-23, while the Warriors battled back to take the third set 25-18.

Meadowdale would put the Warriors away in the fourth set 25-20 to take the match 3-1. Ashley Bagstad led the Mavs with 13 kills, with Kelsey Cummings adding 11 of her own along with a team high 18 digs. Setter Hailey Stephens distributed 36 assists.

The Warriors were paced by Annalise Eunson with 9 kills, while Alexis Rivera had 22 digs, and Kristen Reijonen dished out 20 assists.

The loss drops the Warriors to 6-7 in conference play, 6-7 overall and into 10th place with just one game to play before the District playoffs begin next week.

Their final regular season game will be next Tuesday night, Oct. 30, when they will host the Everett Seagulls at Edmonds-Woodway High School starting at 7 p.m.

The win gives the Mavs an 8-5 conference record, 8-6 overall, and has them in 7th place going into Districts. Their final regular season game will be next Tuesday, Oct. 30, where they will welcome the Arlington Eagles to Meadowdale High for the match starting at 7 p.m.

— Story and photos by Scott Williams