Prep volleyball: Mavs slip by Bearcats

Ella Ray and Mia Johns each had eight kills Thursday night as the Meadowdale Mavericks volleyball team edged the visiting Monroe Bearcats in a very close five-set affair at Meadowdale High School.

The contest was back and forth all night, but in the fifth and deciding set, the Mavs were able to get a small lead and hold on to clinch the match.

Ray also had 2 blocks, 13 digs and two aces, while Eden Thoesen had 30 assists and 13 digs of her own.

Meadowdale is now 6-4 overall, and 5-3 in Wesco 2A/3A play. Monroe drops to 4-2 overall, and 4-3 the league.

Prep Volleyball: Monroe vs. Meadowdale, Oct.7, 2021

Meadowdale 3 – Monroe 2 (19-25, 26-24, 25-22. 23-25, 15-12)

Monroe’s next match: versus Stanwood; Monday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at Monroe High School

Meadowdale’s next match: versus Cascade; Monday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams