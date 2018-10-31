Prep volleyball: Mavs surprise Eagles, Panthers beat Royals, Warriors eliminated

It was a decisive final day for three local high school volleyball teams Tuesday as the results of their matches determined who would be playing in the postseason and who would be packing up their gear for the year.

The Meadowdale Mavericks surprised the visiting Arlington Eagles 3-2 (20-25, 25-19, 15-25, 25-20, 15-7) to earn the no. 5 seed in the District 1 3A Volleyball Tournament that begins Nov. 6. The Mavs handed the Eagles just their fourth loss of the year with a thrilling come-from-behind victory at Meadowdale High School Tuesday.

Meadowdale will take on the no. 4-seeded Oak Harbor Wildcats in a District 1 volleyball tourney first-round match on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at Oak Harbor High School; first serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Lynnwood Royals discovered first-hand just how good the undefeated Snohomish Panthers are as the Panthers swept the Royals 3-0 (25-19, 25-12, 26-24). Snohomish (14-0 this year) is the no. 1 seed in the upcoming district tourney. Lynnwood must win a District 1 3A Volleyball Tournament play-in game on Thursday, Nov. 1, to make the eight-team tournament field. The Royals, a no. 8 seed, will host no. 9-seed Shorecrest in the play-in loser-out match slated to begin at 7 p.m.

The up-and-down season of the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors ended on a down note Tuesday as the Warriors lost a heartbreaker to the Everett Seagulls 3-2 (26-24, 21-25, 25-22, 15-25, 16-14) at Edmonds-Woodway High School. Trailing 2-1, E-W won the fourth set 25-15 but fell in the fifth and deciding set 16-14.

The Warriors’ defeat was especially painful since a victory would have given the Warriors a berth in the district 3A tournament; with the loss, E-W’s season ends with a record of 6-8.

To view the entire District 1 3A Volleyball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wiaadistrict1.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2688&sport=10&ps_type=1

Prep Volleyball: Arlington at Meadowdale, Oct. 30

Meadowdale 3 – Arlington 2 (20-25, 25-19, 15-25, 25-20, 15-7)

Records: Meadowdale 9-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-6 overall; Arlington 10-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-4 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Oak Harbor, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School (District 1 3A Volleyball Tournament first round match)

Prep Volleyball: Lynnwood at Snohomish, Oct. 30

Snohomish 3 – Lynnwood 0 (25-19, 25-12, 26-24)

Records: Lynnwood 9-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-5 overall; Snohomish 14-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 14-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Shorecrest, Thursday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School (District 1 3A Volleyball Tournament play-in loser-out match)

Prep Volleyball: Everett at Edmonds-Woodway, Oct. 30

Everett 3 – Edmonds-Woodway 2 (26-24, 21-25, 25-22, 15-25, 16-14)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-8 overall; Everett 9-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-5 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next match: 2018 season completed

— By Doug Petrowski