Prep volleyball playoffs: Meadowdale clinches state berth, Lynnwood keeps season alive with wins Thursday

Meadowdale volleyball advances to state with District semifinal win over Monroe

Meadowdale’s Tanna Kollen (11) and Ja’elle Jenkins(13) leap for a block in a District 1 3A semifinal game against Monroe at Marysville-Pilchuck High School Nov. 10. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Sofia Brockeyer drops down for a dig.
Tanna Kollen passes toward the net.
Stephanie Grimes passes the ball.
The Mavs celebrate a point in the second game.
Meadowdale celebrates as they close out Monroe 3 games to 0 to take the match.
Meadowdale will play Snohomish Nov. 12 for the District 1 3A championship but the team is assured of a berth in the 3A state tournament.
Fans and supporters join the Mavs on the court to celebrate their success and wish them well for the final on Saturday.
A team photo in front of appreciative fans.

The Meadowdale Mavericks volleyball team is heading back to the state tournament for the first time since 2013 after defeating the Monroe Bearcats in the District semifinals Thursday night by a score of 25-21, 25-14, 25-16. The three-set sweep also advances the Mavericks into the District championship match again top-seeded Snohomish on Saturday.

The Mavericks have gone 16-1 since losing their first two matches of the season, including a five-set loss to Monroe on Sept. 12.

Meadowdale stats:
Tanna Kollen: 11 kills, 3 aces, 7 digs
Aubrey Congdon: 30 assists
Steph Grimes: 14 digs, 3 aces
Laiken Thoesen: 8 kills
Mia Johns: 7 kills

Meadowdale next match: 3A District 1 championship match; Saturday, Nov. 12; 1 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School

Royals volleyball keeps season alive with five-set win over Oak Harbor

Lynnwood’s Sammy Holmer (33) pounds a spike against Oak Harbor in a District 1 3A elimination game at Marysville-Pilchuck High School Nov. 10. (Photos by Joe Christian)

Paige Gessey (7) and Kalyani Blackwell (16) go up to block for Lynnwood.

The Royals’ Hannah Johnson (25) was a force at the net on offense and defense.

Evangeline Sum (center) bumps a pass on an Oak Harbor serve.
In the fifth and deciding game of the match, the Lynnwood bench reacts to a scored point for the Royals.

Hannah Johnson (25) blocks an Oak Harbor spike in the fifth game to put Lynnwood within one point of the win.

The Royals celebrate the block and point by Hannah Johnson (25) and know they can win the match with one more point.

Lynnwood celebrates the winning point to take the match and continue on in the tournament.

The Lynnwood Royals needed five sets to advance into the next round of the 3A District 1 consolation bracket in an elimination game victory over the Oak Harbor Wildcats Thursday night. The Royals move on to play the Monroe Bearcats in yet another elimination game, on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School. The winner of that match will move on to play either Arlington or Ferndale at 3 p.m. Saturday, also at Marysville-Pilchuck High School, with the winner of that game advancing to the state tournament.

— By Steve Willits

