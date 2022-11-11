Prep volleyball playoffs: Meadowdale clinches state berth, Lynnwood keeps season alive with wins Thursday

Meadowdale volleyball advances to state with District semifinal win over Monroe

The Meadowdale Mavericks volleyball team is heading back to the state tournament for the first time since 2013 after defeating the Monroe Bearcats in the District semifinals Thursday night by a score of 25-21, 25-14, 25-16. The three-set sweep also advances the Mavericks into the District championship match again top-seeded Snohomish on Saturday.

The Mavericks have gone 16-1 since losing their first two matches of the season, including a five-set loss to Monroe on Sept. 12.

Meadowdale stats:

Tanna Kollen: 11 kills, 3 aces, 7 digs

Aubrey Congdon: 30 assists

Steph Grimes: 14 digs, 3 aces

Laiken Thoesen: 8 kills

Mia Johns: 7 kills

Meadowdale next match: 3A District 1 championship match; Saturday, Nov. 12; 1 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School

Royals volleyball keeps season alive with five-set win over Oak Harbor

The Lynnwood Royals needed five sets to advance into the next round of the 3A District 1 consolation bracket in an elimination game victory over the Oak Harbor Wildcats Thursday night. The Royals move on to play the Monroe Bearcats in yet another elimination game, on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School. The winner of that match will move on to play either Arlington or Ferndale at 3 p.m. Saturday, also at Marysville-Pilchuck High School, with the winner of that game advancing to the state tournament.

— By Steve Willits