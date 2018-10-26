Prep volleyball: Royals down Hawks 3-1 for 6th straight win

1 of 6

The Lynnwood Royals volleyball team won its sixth match in a row with a 3-1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-14, 25-21) victory over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks in a Wesco League match played Thursday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Royals Ally McArthur, Linh Nguyen and Jayden Angell combined for 37 kills in the match. Ashley Anderson picked up 48 assists; Kiana Pel picked up 39 digs while Nguyen compiled 38 digs.

Prep Volleyball: Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 25

Lynnwood 3 – Mountlake Terrace 1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-14, 25-21)

Records: Lynnwood 9-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-4 overall; Mountlake Terrace 0-14 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-14 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Snohomish, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m. at Snohomish High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: 2018 season completed