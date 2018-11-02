Prep volleyball: Royals on to district tourney after 3-0 win over Scots

For the sixth straight year, the Lynnwood Royals will be part of the District 1 3A Volleyball Tournament.

The Royals punched their ticket to districts with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-19) victory over the visiting Shorecrest Scots in a District 1 tourney play-in loser-out match contested Thursday at Lynnwood High School.

Lynnwood defeated the Scots with a balanced attack on both offense and defense. Riley Monan led the Royals with 11 kills and helped with 16 digs. Royals’ teammates to also get kills in the match were Ally McArthur (six), Taylor Staheli (five), Ashley Anderson (three) and Kiana Pel (two). Pel topped the squad in digs with 25 while Linh Nguyen had 17 digs.

Anderson recorded 27 assists and three aces in the Lynnwood win.

With the victory, the Royals become the no. 8 seed in the double-elimination district tournament, but must open district play against the no. 1 seed and undefeated Snohomish Panthers (14-0 overall) on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Win or lose, Lynnwood will play its next district tourney match on Thursday, Nov. 8, against either the no. 4-seeded Oak Harbor Wildcats or the no. 5-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks.

To view the entire District 1 3A Volleyball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2688&sport_id=10.

Prep Volleyball: Shorecrest at Lynnwood, Nov. 1 (District 1 3A Volleyball Tournament play-in loser-out match)

Records: Lynnwood 10-5 overall; 6-9 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Snohomish, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m. at Snohomish High School (District 1 3A Volleyball Tournament first-round match)

— By Doug Petrowski