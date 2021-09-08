Prep volleyball: Royals overcome Raiders in five sets

In their first action of the 2021 fall volleyball season, the Lynnwood Royals were forced to go to a fifth set to clinch the victory over the visiting Nathan Hale Raiders Tuesday night at Lynnwood High School.

The Royals dominated the first two sets, riding the strong serving of Charlie Thomas and strong hitting at the net from Sarah McArthur and Paige Gessey.

It appeared as though it would be a quick night for the Royals, but the Raiders had something to say about that.

Refusing to give in after a rough first two sets, Nathan Hale fought hard, winning a close third set 25-22. They then ran away with set number four, 25-16, to force the fifth and deciding set.

The final set went back and forth until Sarah McArthur put away a kill from the left side to wrap it up for the Royals.

McArthur and Paige Gessey led the Royals with seven kills each. Hannah Johnson added six kills of her own in a strong performance in the middle for Lynnwood. Payton Masters had a team-leading 15 digs.

Prep Volleyball: Nathan Hale vs. Lynnwood, Sept. 7, 2021

Nathan Hale 2 – Lynnwood 3 (11-25, 16-25, 25-25. 25-16, 13-15)

Records: Nathan Hale 0-1 overall; Lynnwood 1-0 overall

Nathan Hale next match: versus Bishop Blanchet; Monday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m. at Nathan Hale High School

Lynnwood next match: versus Inglemoor; Thursday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m. at Inglemoor High School



— Story and photos by Scott Williams