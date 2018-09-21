Prep volleyball: Royals take home victory against Marysville Getchell

1 of 8

After losing two of their first three matches of the season, The Lynnwood Royals volleyball team won the first three games Thursday night to win the match 3-0 and move to 2-2 on the young season.

The Royals took to the court at Lynnwood High School, hosting the Chargers of Marysville Getchell.

Early in the first game it looked as though Getchell’s twin-tower seniors in the middle, 6-foot-1 Alyssa Hagar and 5-foot-11 Mikail Montez, were going to dominate the match. Their size and quick attacks passed the Lynnwood defense for early scores for the Chargers.

The Royals took over midway through that first game, taking advantage of an overpowering serve game that forced several errors on the part of the Chargers to run away and win, 25-12.

The second game was a more closely contested affair.

Getchell led by as many as six early on, but thanks to great defense from Kiana Pel and the timely hitting of Riley Monan and Ally McArthur, Lynnwood fought back and took their first lead 14-13.

Lynnwood went on to capture the second game 25-20.

The third game was all Lynnwood, flashing some tremendous defense, digging out balls that were finding the floor in the first game for the Chargers. An offense run by setter Ashley Anderson sealed the deal, as she spread the attack among a handful of hitters to carry Lynnwood to the 25-13 win, clinching the match.

“Tuesday (at Oak Harbor) we played awful,” said Lynnwood Head Coach Annalise Mudaliar. “We have a lot of new people, seven new players on varsity. A lot of it is trying to figure out chemistry, how people work together. Learning how to trust each other. That’s something we talked a lot about after our match on Tuesday. That was the difference tonight. They trusted each other 100 percent.”

Coach Mudaliar went on to talk about the key players for the Royals in the win.

“Ashley Anderson really moved the ball well tonight as the setter,” Mudaliar said. “We normally rely heavily on Riley Monan, who is our outstanding outside hitter, but tonight she got a lot more people involved in the offense and they trusted each other to get the job done.”

“Ally McArthur was really dominant in the middle,” Mudaliar continued. “Riley, of course, on the outside, and Kiana Pel was amazing in the back row. She’s phenomenal. We’re lucky to have her.”

Riley Monan led the Royals with 15 kills. She added 12 digs and three ace serves. Ally McArthur pitched in nine more kills in the middle, and had three huge blocks. Libero, Kiana Pel, had 29 digs to go with four aces, and setter Ashley Anderson dished out 36 assists, and had a whopping seven aces to go with 10 digs.

Lynnwood’s next match will be on the road next Tuesday when they travel to Everett High school to take on the Seagulls. That match will start at 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 Lynnwood volleyball versus Marysville Getchell

Lynnwood 25 25 25

Marysville Getchell 12 20 13

Lynnwood – 2-2 in conference, 2-2 overall. Next match: versus the Everett Seagulls, Tuesday Sept. 25 Everett High School. Match begins at 7 p.m.

Marysville-Getchell – 2-3 in conference, 2-3 overall. Next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway Warriors on Monday, Sept. 26 Marysville-Getchell High School. Match begins at 7 p.m.

—Story and photos by Scott Williams