Prep wresting: Warriors capture regional team title, 17 Edmonds School District wrestlers qualify for state

Led by Edmonds-Woodway with 10, a total of 17 Edmonds School District wrestlers have qualified for Mat Classic XXXII, the prep state championships, that take place on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22, at the Tacoma Dome.
The wrestlers earned their tickets to Tacoma after pinning down top-four finishes at regional meets held on Saturday.
E-W captured the WIAA Region 2 3A Boys Wrestling Tournament team title, easily outscoring runner-up Prairie. Five Warriors won individual classification championships — Ethan Nguyen, Reece LeCompte, Ousman Fatty, Alex Rapelje and Alec Rust — while Meadowdale’s Alex Kreuger took home the 285-lb classification title.
Prep Wrestling: WIAA Region 2 3A Boys Wrestling Tournament, Feb. 15 (at Kelso High School)
Team scores:
- Edmonds-Woodway 224
- Prairie 152
- Mountain View 111.5
- Shorecrest 108
- Kelso 103
- Shorewood 101
- Meadowdale 97
- Hudson’s Bay 68
- Juanita 43
- Mercer Island 42
- Lake Washington 38
- Evergreen (Vancouver) 31
- Lynnwood 24
- Fort Vancouver 16
- Interlake 14
Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood top finishes (all to state):
— Ethan Nguyen (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 106-lb division
— Reece LeCompte (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 120-lb division
— Ousman Fatty (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 126-lb division
— Alex Rapelje (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 138-lb division
— Alec Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 160-lb division
— Alex Krueger (Meadowdale), 1st place in the 285-lb division
— Baylor Denkinger (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in the 113-lb division
— Howie Hare (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in the 145-lb division
— Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale), 2nd place in the 170-lb division
— George Kartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in the 220-lb division
— George Quintans (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place in the 138-lb division
— Georgino Moraga (Lynnwood), 3rd place in the 152-lb division
— Caleb Monillas (Meadowdale), 3rd place in the 160-lb division
— Jin Lee (Meadowdale), 4th place in the 138-lbdivision
— Thaddeus Gonzalez (Meadowdale), 4th place in the 152-lb division
Next meet (for qualified wrestlers): at Mat Classic XXXII; Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22; at the Tacoma Dome
Prep Wrestling: WIAA Region 1 Girls Wrestling Tournament, Feb. 15 (at Sedro Woolley High School)
Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace top finishes (all to state):
— Vatoria Keyes (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place in 235-pound division
— Farrah Padilla (Meadowdale), 4th place in 135-pound division
Next meet (for qualified wrestlers): at Mat Classic XXXII; Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22; at the Tacoma Dome
— By Doug Petrowski