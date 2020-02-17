Prep wresting: Warriors capture regional team title, 17 Edmonds School District wrestlers qualify for state

Led by Edmonds-Woodway with 10, a total of 17 Edmonds School District wrestlers have qualified for Mat Classic XXXII, the prep state championships, that take place on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22, at the Tacoma Dome.

The wrestlers earned their tickets to Tacoma after pinning down top-four finishes at regional meets held on Saturday.

E-W captured the WIAA Region 2 3A Boys Wrestling Tournament team title, easily outscoring runner-up Prairie. Five Warriors won individual classification championships — Ethan Nguyen, Reece LeCompte, Ousman Fatty, Alex Rapelje and Alec Rust — while Meadowdale’s Alex Kreuger took home the 285-lb classification title.

Prep Wrestling: WIAA Region 2 3A Boys Wrestling Tournament, Feb. 15 (at Kelso High School)

Team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 224 Prairie 152 Mountain View 111.5 Shorecrest 108 Kelso 103 Shorewood 101 Meadowdale 97 Hudson’s Bay 68 Juanita 43 Mercer Island 42 Lake Washington 38 Evergreen (Vancouver) 31 Lynnwood 24 Fort Vancouver 16 Interlake 14

Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood top finishes (all to state):

— Ethan Nguyen (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 106-lb division

— Reece LeCompte (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 120-lb division

— Ousman Fatty (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 126-lb division

— Alex Rapelje (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 138-lb division

— Alec Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 160-lb division

— Alex Krueger (Meadowdale), 1st place in the 285-lb division

— Baylor Denkinger (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in the 113-lb division

— Howie Hare (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in the 145-lb division

— Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale), 2nd place in the 170-lb division

— George Kartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in the 220-lb division

— George Quintans (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place in the 138-lb division

— Georgino Moraga (Lynnwood), 3rd place in the 152-lb division

— Caleb Monillas (Meadowdale), 3rd place in the 160-lb division

— Jin Lee (Meadowdale), 4th place in the 138-lbdivision

— Thaddeus Gonzalez (Meadowdale), 4th place in the 152-lb division

Next meet (for qualified wrestlers): at Mat Classic XXXII; Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22; at the Tacoma Dome

Prep Wrestling: WIAA Region 1 Girls Wrestling Tournament, Feb. 15 (at Sedro Woolley High School)

Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace top finishes (all to state):

— Vatoria Keyes (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place in 235-pound division

— Farrah Padilla (Meadowdale), 4th place in 135-pound division

Next meet (for qualified wrestlers): at Mat Classic XXXII; Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22; at the Tacoma Dome

— By Doug Petrowski