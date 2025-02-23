Prep wrestling: Baldock brings home Mat Classic title for E-W girls; Mavs’ Ramirez takes 5th at state for boys

Edmonds-Woodway’s Hannah Baldock placed first at 120 lbs, bringing home a state girls wrestling championship for the Warriors at the Washington State Mat Classic Saturday. Baldock dominated her bracket, finishing with a 13-2 win in the final bout.

The Warriors’ Ever Yamada lost to the eventual champion in the boys semifinals but fought back to capture a 3rd-place finish at 175 lbs. It was the second straight year Yamada placed third at the state tournament.

All Mat Classic placers:

Edmonds-Woodway Girls

120 lbs Hannah Baldock placed 1st

125 lbs Liliana Frank placed 7th

140 lbs. Grace Fitting placed 5th

Edmonds-Woodway Boys

120 lbs Hollender Lynch placed 6th

144 lbs Dylan Rice placed 8th

175 lbs Ever Yamada placed 3rd

190 lbs Carmelo Larocca placed 7th

Other boys results:

Meadowdale’s Christopher Ramirez (132 lbs) placed 5th

Mountlake Terrace’s Isaac Williams (150 lbs) placed 8th

Lynnwood’s 106 lb freshman Eduardo Gonzalez lost in an ultimate tiebreaker in the blood round, where the winner places at the state and the loser goes home.

Team Scores

Boys 3A team results:

9th place Edmonds-Woodway 143.5

37th place Mountlake Terrace 55.0

39th place Meadowdale 54.5

51st place Lynnwood 30.5

Girls 3A team results:

19th place Edmonds-Woodway 72.5

32nd place Lynnwood 31.0

50th place Meadowdale 13.5

53rd place Mountlake Terrace 9.5

You can see all Mat Classic results here.