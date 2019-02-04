Prep wrestling: E-W, Meadowdale wrestlers qualify for regionals

1 of 3

Edmonds Woodway had 12 wrestlers in the finals and six champions to dominate the 3A Wesco South – Kingco Sub Regional Wrestling Tournament held at Edmonds Woodway High School February 1-2. The Warriors had 428.5 points, outscoring second-place Meadowdale, which had 255 points. Meadowdale had five wrestlers in the finals and two champions.

The Edmonds-Woodway girls wrestling team, meanwhile, had a champion and five placers to take 6th place in the 29-team sub regional tournament held at North Creek High School Feb. 1-2. The Warriors had 96 points. Everett won the team championship with 306 points.

In the boys sub regional, the first three weights of the finals featured Edmonds-Woodway grapplers against each other. In two final matches, cross-town rivals from EW and Meadowdale battled for the championship. In the 126 lb. final, Warrior Grayson Le Compte defeated the Mavs JinHo Lee 6-3 in a physical tough fought battle. LeCompte, a senior, was awarded Wesco-KingCo 3A High School Wrestler of the Year by a vote of the coaches.

Warriors’ Brian Alfi was voted Coach of the Year by his peers.

In the other Warrior/Mav matchup, at 170 lbs., Meadowdale’s Saul Hernandez pinned Warrior Christian Simpson.

As the Warriors prepare for regionals, Edmonds-Woodway Asst Coach Josh Williams says his team is peaking at the right time of the season. “The performance of a strong freshman and sophomore class in the finals along with our upperclassmen gives us the balance we need heading toward next weekend.” Williams said. “This team is working hard in the wrestling room to be focused and ready.” He added.

The top five finishers in each weight advance to the regional tournament at Inglemoor High School Feb. 9. Edmonds-Woodway advances 18 grapplers. Meadowdale advances 11.

Final boys results

106

1st Place – Ethan Nguyen of Edmonds-Woodway

2nd Place – Reece LeCompte of Edmonds-Woodway

3rd Place – Thomas Rhodes of Shorecrest

4th Place – Carson Fricke of Interlake

5th Place – Hilmy Burch of Meadowdale

6th Place – Zachary Sinners of Meadowdale

7th Place – Kato Orgies of Juanita

8th Place – William Price of Mercer Island

113

1st Place – Baylor Dunking of Edmonds-Woodway

2nd Place – Emmanuel Boakye-Ansah of Edmonds-Woodway

3rd Place – Kai Layton of Shorewood

4th Place – Roman Shadduck of Shorecrest

5th Place – Luke Manchester of Interlake

6th Place – Max Reisman of Lake Washington

7th Place – Khai Truong of Juanita

8th Place – Quincy Laflin of Shorewood

120

1st Place – Alexander Rapelje of Edmonds-Woodway

2nd Place – Ousman Fatty of Edmonds-Woodway

3rd Place – Nathan Lee of Meadowdale

4th Place – Erick Gonzalez of Meadowdale

5th Place – Aidan Jung of Shorewood

6th Place – Jackson Lux of Lake Washington

7th Place – Ryan Koopman of Mercer Island

8th Place – Angel Kotalas of Juanita

126

1st Place – Grayson LeCompte of Edmonds-Woodway

2nd Place – Jinho Lee of Meadowdale

3rd Place – Kelvin Schmidt of Shorecrest

4th Place – King Kotalas of Juanita

5th Place – Kyle Earl of Lake Washington

6th Place – Elias Meyer of Edmonds-Woodway

7th Place – Connor Pettigrew of Mercer Island

8th Place – Aiden Didio of Shorecrest

132

1st Place – Kaiya Conway-Yasuyama of Shorecrest

2nd Place – Howard Hare of Edmonds-Woodway

3rd Place – Andrew Motz of Mercer Island

4th Place – Curt Tanaka of Shorewood

5th Place – Russel Hare of Edmonds-Woodway

6th Place – Leon Kawahara of Juanita

7th Place – Miguel Ortiz of Interlake

8th Place – Jaden Yang of Meadowdale

138

1st Place – Eli Pruchno of Mercer Island

2nd Place – Kody Carpenter of Shorewood

3rd Place – Tanner Queree of Meadowdale

4th Place – George Quintans of Edmonds-Woodway

5th Place – Arthur Christopher of Shorecrest

6th Place – Jacob Pahre of Edmonds-Woodway

7th Place – Jack Mattox of Mercer Island

8th Place – Elijah Berehnie of Shorecrest

145

1st Place – Trentyn Good of Shorecrest

2nd Place – Devin Leach of Shorewood

3rd Place – Thaddeus Gonzalez of Meadowdale

4th Place – Georgino Moraga of Lynnwood

5th Place – Alec Rust of Edmonds-Woodway

6th Place – Ronan Smith of Juanita

7th Place – Nate Johnson of Lynnwood

8th Place – Samuel Thompson of Edmonds-Woodway

152

1st Place – Thomas Christin-Eriksen of Edmonds-Woodway

2nd Place – Hok-Yin Chan of Interlake

3rd Place – Cole Becker of Shorewood

4th Place – Ian East of Lake Washington

5th Place – Ruslan `RJ` Buchheit of Shorewood

6th Place – Andrew Doughty of Juanita

7th Place – Yacob Benazouz of Shorecrest

8th Place – Aaron Montono of Edmonds-Woodway

160

1st Place – Ian Mortensen of Shorecrest

2nd Place – Caleb Monillas of Meadowdale

3rd Place – John Harper of Mercer Island

4th Place – John Christin-Eriksen of Edmonds-Woodway

5th Place – Ethan Davis of Edmonds-Woodway

6th Place – Hany Elshaer of Lake Washington

7th Place – Kush Chopra of Interlake

8th Place – Pierson LaPlante of Bellevue

170

1st Place – Saul Hernandez of Meadowdale

2nd Place – Christian Simpson of Edmonds-Woodway

3rd Place – Gabriel Bivens of Lake Washington

4th Place – Max Null of Shorewood

5th Place – Donovan Acevedo Visser of Lake Washington

6th Place – Charles Van Horn of Edmonds-Woodway

7th Place – Leyton Houck of Shorewood

8th Place – Calvin Seraile of Juanita

182

1st Place – Colin Farrell of Mercer Island

2nd Place – Joshua Brown of Edmonds-Woodway

3rd Place – Phil Ball of Shorewood

4th Place – Connor Hill of Mercer Island

5th Place – Luke Walker of Edmonds-Woodway

6th Place – Isaac Hernandez of Lynnwood

7th Place – Matthew Pease of Shorecrest

8th Place – Nshan Burns of Interlake

195

1st Place – Donn Howard of Mercer Island

2nd Place – Owen Baebler of Mercer Island

3rd Place – Chauncey Gantt of Meadowdale

4th Place – Faris Khilfeh of Lake Washington

5th Place – Joesph Villanueva of Juanita

6th Place – Spencer Loreen of Shorecrest

7th Place – Riley Johnson of Edmonds-Woodway

8th Place – Daniel Arakelyan of Shorewood

220

1st Place – George Kartono of Edmonds-Woodway

2nd Place – Tyler Paul of Meadowdale

3rd Place – Romeon Greve of Juanita

4th Place – Elyjah Schultz of Shorecrest

5th Place – Christian Kirkman of Lynnwood

6th Place – Evan Lucas Gibbs of Edmonds-Woodway

7th Place – Collin VanWyk of Juanita

8th Place – Cole Mullenix of Interlake

285

1st Place – Alex Kruger of Meadowdale

2nd Place – David Rivera of Shorecrest

3rd Place – Alex Maxwell of Meadowdale

4th Place – Brandon Hawk of Lynnwood

5th Place – Elisha Abuhanna of Lynnwood

6th Place – Jonah Chesnut of Shorecrest

7th Place – Saivion Bell of Juanita

8th Place – Deacon Merrin of Edmonds-Woodway

Boys team scores

Edmonds-Woodway 428.5

Meadowdale 255

Shorecrest 218.5

Shorewood 177.5

Mercer Island 174.5

Lake Washington 118

Juanita 109.5

Lynnwood 74.5

Interlake 70.5

Bellevue 13.0

~ ~ ~ ~

In girls wrestling action, Vatoria Keyes faced Chanel Siva from Stanwood in the 235 lb final. Keyes, a junior, came into the championship match with a season record of 28-3. One of those losses was a 5-3 decision to Siva at a tournament earlier in the season. Siva came in 31-2 ranked second in the state.

This time the match belonged to Keyes, who won the title over Siva, 7-5. Keyes, Sarah Hood and Charlotte Torio will advance to regionals for the Warriors.

100

1st Place – Kayla Rogers of Ballard

2nd Place – Jen Nguyen of Rainier Beach

3rd Place – Sophia Averill of Everett

4th Place – Sarah Hood of Edmonds-Woodway

5th Place – Janet Velez of Arlington

6th Place – Elynn Nguyen of Cleveland

105

1st Place – Vivian Potong of Arlington

2nd Place – Craydi Moen of Everett

3rd Place – Angela Tran of Lakeside (Seattle)

4th Place – Mikayla Jardine of Snohomish

5th Place – Trinity Chapman of Arlington

6th Place – Taylor Eldridge of Stanwood

110

1st Place – Carmen Degregg of Everett

2nd Place – Hannah Petersen of Stanwood

3rd Place – Azalea Gomez of Nathan Hale HS

4th Place – Alisa Chin of Chief Sealth

5th Place – Sumina Gurung of Everett

6th Place – Ramzie Vasquez of Juanita

115

1st Place – Vanessa Ochoa of Everett

2nd Place – Ella Erikson of Oak Harbor

3rd Place – Kaitlan Flick of Marysville Getchell

4th Place – Binh Vo of Garfield

5th Place – Natalia Marbett of Ballard

6th Place – Lena Hardesty of Mercer Island

120

1st Place – Tailer Cochran of Arlington

2nd Place – Lilia Servin of Everett

3rd Place – Bonnie Yang of Lakeside (Seattle)

4th Place – Ava Olson of Ballard

5th Place – Jessica Wonder of Cedarcrest

6th Place – Josie Duong of Chief Sealth

125

1st Place – Daisy Ramirez Gaspar of Everett

2nd Place – Chelsey Goeden of Marysville Pilckuck

3rd Place – Harper Meyerson of Lakeside (Seattle)

4th Place – Madeline McSherry of Bishop Blanchet

5th Place – Kate Rosson of Arlington

6th Place – Ashlee Rundle of Everett

130

1st Place – Sela Ho of Everett

2nd Place – Delaney Graves of Chief Sealth

3rd Place – Sagel Bush of Bainbridge

4th Place – Grace Rabbit-Burke of Ingraham

5th Place – Hanna Crew of Arlington

6th Place – Anika Rasmussen of Oak Harbor

135

1st Place – Holly Butler of Snohomish

2nd Place – Maggie Kermoade of Everett

3rd Place – Zoe Pittson of Arlington

4th Place – Roslynn Woolman of Stanwood

5th Place – Khalia Taualii of Chief Sealth

6th Place – Hazel Dahlquist of Chief Sealth

140

1st Place – Frances O`Meara of Everett

2nd Place – Aleena Wiegand of Stanwood

3rd Place – Kylie Hinds of Arlington

4th Place – Abby Varady of Cedarcrest

5th Place – Alexandria Kilbourn of Marysville Getchell

6th Place – Raven Newman of Edmonds-Woodway

145

1st Place – Aislinn O`Connell of Shorecrest

2nd Place – Stella Saarinen of Chief Sealth

3rd Place – Charlotte Mae Torio of Edmonds-Woodway

4th Place – Brooklyn Henson of Everett

5th Place – Katie Irvin of Bainbridge

6th Place – Katya Fox of Chief Sealth

155

1st Place – Autumn Ortega of Stanwood

2nd Place – Lindsey Crawford of Stanwood

3rd Place – Renaeh Ureste of Chief Sealth

4th Place – Corinne Harris of Nathan Hale HS

5th Place – Destinee Harris of Edmonds-Woodway

6th Place – Keanna Baniaga of Lynnwood

170

1st Place – Alycia Pidgeon of Snohomish

2nd Place – Abbey Aney of Snohomish

3rd Place – Takiyah Ward of Rainier Beach

4th Place – Souzanna Crew of Arlington

5th Place – Lillian Johnson of Bellevue

6th Place – Yesenia Romero Miranda of Mountlake Terrace

190

1st Place – Madison Marshall of Snohomish

2nd Place – Stephanie Ramirez of Everett

3rd Place – Taya Phillips of Everett

4th Place – Malia Wayman of Arlington

5th Place – Tehya Jackson of Muckleshoot Tribal School

6th Place – Kendell Summers of Edmonds-Woodway

235

1st Place – Vatoria Keyes of Edmonds-Woodway

2nd Place – Chanel Siva of Stanwood

3rd Place – Anna Schander of Stanwood

4th Place – Alyson Ellingson of Arlington

5th Place – Taleah Vaomu of Muckleshoot Tribal School

6th Place – Julia Blair of Everett

— By Mike Cooper