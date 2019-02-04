Prep wrestling: E-W, Meadowdale wrestlers qualify for regionals

Edmonds Woodway had 12 wrestlers in the finals and six champions to dominate the 3A Wesco South – Kingco Sub Regional Wrestling Tournament held at Edmonds Woodway High School February 1-2. The Warriors had 428.5 points, outscoring second-place Meadowdale, which had 255 points. Meadowdale had five wrestlers in the finals and two champions.
The Edmonds-Woodway girls wrestling team, meanwhile, had a champion and five placers to take 6th place in the 29-team sub regional tournament held at North Creek High School Feb. 1-2. The Warriors had 96 points. Everett won the team championship with 306 points.
In the boys sub regional, the first three weights of the finals featured Edmonds-Woodway grapplers against each other. In two final matches, cross-town rivals from EW and Meadowdale battled for the championship. In the 126 lb. final, Warrior Grayson Le Compte defeated the Mavs JinHo Lee 6-3 in a physical tough fought battle. LeCompte, a senior, was awarded Wesco-KingCo 3A High School Wrestler of the Year by a vote of the coaches.
Warriors’ Brian Alfi was voted Coach of the Year by his peers.
In the other Warrior/Mav matchup, at 170 lbs., Meadowdale’s Saul Hernandez pinned Warrior Christian Simpson.
As the Warriors prepare for regionals, Edmonds-Woodway Asst Coach Josh Williams says his team is peaking at the right time of the season. “The performance of a strong freshman and sophomore class in the finals along with our upperclassmen gives us the balance we need heading toward next weekend.” Williams said. “This team is working hard in the wrestling room to be focused and ready.” He added.
The top five finishers in each weight advance to the regional tournament at Inglemoor High School Feb. 9. Edmonds-Woodway advances 18 grapplers. Meadowdale advances 11.
Final boys results
106
- 1st Place – Ethan Nguyen of Edmonds-Woodway
- 2nd Place – Reece LeCompte of Edmonds-Woodway
- 3rd Place – Thomas Rhodes of Shorecrest
- 4th Place – Carson Fricke of Interlake
- 5th Place – Hilmy Burch of Meadowdale
- 6th Place – Zachary Sinners of Meadowdale
- 7th Place – Kato Orgies of Juanita
- 8th Place – William Price of Mercer Island
113
- 1st Place – Baylor Dunking of Edmonds-Woodway
- 2nd Place – Emmanuel Boakye-Ansah of Edmonds-Woodway
- 3rd Place – Kai Layton of Shorewood
- 4th Place – Roman Shadduck of Shorecrest
- 5th Place – Luke Manchester of Interlake
- 6th Place – Max Reisman of Lake Washington
- 7th Place – Khai Truong of Juanita
- 8th Place – Quincy Laflin of Shorewood
120
- 1st Place – Alexander Rapelje of Edmonds-Woodway
- 2nd Place – Ousman Fatty of Edmonds-Woodway
- 3rd Place – Nathan Lee of Meadowdale
- 4th Place – Erick Gonzalez of Meadowdale
- 5th Place – Aidan Jung of Shorewood
- 6th Place – Jackson Lux of Lake Washington
- 7th Place – Ryan Koopman of Mercer Island
- 8th Place – Angel Kotalas of Juanita
126
- 1st Place – Grayson LeCompte of Edmonds-Woodway
- 2nd Place – Jinho Lee of Meadowdale
- 3rd Place – Kelvin Schmidt of Shorecrest
- 4th Place – King Kotalas of Juanita
- 5th Place – Kyle Earl of Lake Washington
- 6th Place – Elias Meyer of Edmonds-Woodway
- 7th Place – Connor Pettigrew of Mercer Island
- 8th Place – Aiden Didio of Shorecrest
132
- 1st Place – Kaiya Conway-Yasuyama of Shorecrest
- 2nd Place – Howard Hare of Edmonds-Woodway
- 3rd Place – Andrew Motz of Mercer Island
- 4th Place – Curt Tanaka of Shorewood
- 5th Place – Russel Hare of Edmonds-Woodway
- 6th Place – Leon Kawahara of Juanita
- 7th Place – Miguel Ortiz of Interlake
- 8th Place – Jaden Yang of Meadowdale
138
- 1st Place – Eli Pruchno of Mercer Island
- 2nd Place – Kody Carpenter of Shorewood
- 3rd Place – Tanner Queree of Meadowdale
- 4th Place – George Quintans of Edmonds-Woodway
- 5th Place – Arthur Christopher of Shorecrest
- 6th Place – Jacob Pahre of Edmonds-Woodway
- 7th Place – Jack Mattox of Mercer Island
- 8th Place – Elijah Berehnie of Shorecrest
145
- 1st Place – Trentyn Good of Shorecrest
- 2nd Place – Devin Leach of Shorewood
- 3rd Place – Thaddeus Gonzalez of Meadowdale
- 4th Place – Georgino Moraga of Lynnwood
- 5th Place – Alec Rust of Edmonds-Woodway
- 6th Place – Ronan Smith of Juanita
- 7th Place – Nate Johnson of Lynnwood
- 8th Place – Samuel Thompson of Edmonds-Woodway
152
- 1st Place – Thomas Christin-Eriksen of Edmonds-Woodway
- 2nd Place – Hok-Yin Chan of Interlake
- 3rd Place – Cole Becker of Shorewood
- 4th Place – Ian East of Lake Washington
- 5th Place – Ruslan `RJ` Buchheit of Shorewood
- 6th Place – Andrew Doughty of Juanita
- 7th Place – Yacob Benazouz of Shorecrest
- 8th Place – Aaron Montono of Edmonds-Woodway
160
- 1st Place – Ian Mortensen of Shorecrest
- 2nd Place – Caleb Monillas of Meadowdale
- 3rd Place – John Harper of Mercer Island
- 4th Place – John Christin-Eriksen of Edmonds-Woodway
- 5th Place – Ethan Davis of Edmonds-Woodway
- 6th Place – Hany Elshaer of Lake Washington
- 7th Place – Kush Chopra of Interlake
- 8th Place – Pierson LaPlante of Bellevue
170
- 1st Place – Saul Hernandez of Meadowdale
- 2nd Place – Christian Simpson of Edmonds-Woodway
- 3rd Place – Gabriel Bivens of Lake Washington
- 4th Place – Max Null of Shorewood
- 5th Place – Donovan Acevedo Visser of Lake Washington
- 6th Place – Charles Van Horn of Edmonds-Woodway
- 7th Place – Leyton Houck of Shorewood
- 8th Place – Calvin Seraile of Juanita
182
- 1st Place – Colin Farrell of Mercer Island
- 2nd Place – Joshua Brown of Edmonds-Woodway
- 3rd Place – Phil Ball of Shorewood
- 4th Place – Connor Hill of Mercer Island
- 5th Place – Luke Walker of Edmonds-Woodway
- 6th Place – Isaac Hernandez of Lynnwood
- 7th Place – Matthew Pease of Shorecrest
- 8th Place – Nshan Burns of Interlake
195
- 1st Place – Donn Howard of Mercer Island
- 2nd Place – Owen Baebler of Mercer Island
- 3rd Place – Chauncey Gantt of Meadowdale
- 4th Place – Faris Khilfeh of Lake Washington
- 5th Place – Joesph Villanueva of Juanita
- 6th Place – Spencer Loreen of Shorecrest
- 7th Place – Riley Johnson of Edmonds-Woodway
- 8th Place – Daniel Arakelyan of Shorewood
220
- 1st Place – George Kartono of Edmonds-Woodway
- 2nd Place – Tyler Paul of Meadowdale
- 3rd Place – Romeon Greve of Juanita
- 4th Place – Elyjah Schultz of Shorecrest
- 5th Place – Christian Kirkman of Lynnwood
- 6th Place – Evan Lucas Gibbs of Edmonds-Woodway
- 7th Place – Collin VanWyk of Juanita
- 8th Place – Cole Mullenix of Interlake
285
- 1st Place – Alex Kruger of Meadowdale
- 2nd Place – David Rivera of Shorecrest
- 3rd Place – Alex Maxwell of Meadowdale
- 4th Place – Brandon Hawk of Lynnwood
- 5th Place – Elisha Abuhanna of Lynnwood
- 6th Place – Jonah Chesnut of Shorecrest
- 7th Place – Saivion Bell of Juanita
- 8th Place – Deacon Merrin of Edmonds-Woodway
Boys team scores
Edmonds-Woodway 428.5
Meadowdale 255
Shorecrest 218.5
Shorewood 177.5
Mercer Island 174.5
Lake Washington 118
Juanita 109.5
Lynnwood 74.5
Interlake 70.5
Bellevue 13.0
~ ~ ~ ~
In girls wrestling action, Vatoria Keyes faced Chanel Siva from Stanwood in the 235 lb final. Keyes, a junior, came into the championship match with a season record of 28-3. One of those losses was a 5-3 decision to Siva at a tournament earlier in the season. Siva came in 31-2 ranked second in the state.
This time the match belonged to Keyes, who won the title over Siva, 7-5. Keyes, Sarah Hood and Charlotte Torio will advance to regionals for the Warriors.
100
- 1st Place – Kayla Rogers of Ballard
- 2nd Place – Jen Nguyen of Rainier Beach
- 3rd Place – Sophia Averill of Everett
- 4th Place – Sarah Hood of Edmonds-Woodway
- 5th Place – Janet Velez of Arlington
- 6th Place – Elynn Nguyen of Cleveland
105
- 1st Place – Vivian Potong of Arlington
- 2nd Place – Craydi Moen of Everett
- 3rd Place – Angela Tran of Lakeside (Seattle)
- 4th Place – Mikayla Jardine of Snohomish
- 5th Place – Trinity Chapman of Arlington
- 6th Place – Taylor Eldridge of Stanwood
110
- 1st Place – Carmen Degregg of Everett
- 2nd Place – Hannah Petersen of Stanwood
- 3rd Place – Azalea Gomez of Nathan Hale HS
- 4th Place – Alisa Chin of Chief Sealth
- 5th Place – Sumina Gurung of Everett
- 6th Place – Ramzie Vasquez of Juanita
115
- 1st Place – Vanessa Ochoa of Everett
- 2nd Place – Ella Erikson of Oak Harbor
- 3rd Place – Kaitlan Flick of Marysville Getchell
- 4th Place – Binh Vo of Garfield
- 5th Place – Natalia Marbett of Ballard
- 6th Place – Lena Hardesty of Mercer Island
120
- 1st Place – Tailer Cochran of Arlington
- 2nd Place – Lilia Servin of Everett
- 3rd Place – Bonnie Yang of Lakeside (Seattle)
- 4th Place – Ava Olson of Ballard
- 5th Place – Jessica Wonder of Cedarcrest
- 6th Place – Josie Duong of Chief Sealth
125
- 1st Place – Daisy Ramirez Gaspar of Everett
- 2nd Place – Chelsey Goeden of Marysville Pilckuck
- 3rd Place – Harper Meyerson of Lakeside (Seattle)
- 4th Place – Madeline McSherry of Bishop Blanchet
- 5th Place – Kate Rosson of Arlington
- 6th Place – Ashlee Rundle of Everett
130
- 1st Place – Sela Ho of Everett
- 2nd Place – Delaney Graves of Chief Sealth
- 3rd Place – Sagel Bush of Bainbridge
- 4th Place – Grace Rabbit-Burke of Ingraham
- 5th Place – Hanna Crew of Arlington
- 6th Place – Anika Rasmussen of Oak Harbor
135
- 1st Place – Holly Butler of Snohomish
- 2nd Place – Maggie Kermoade of Everett
- 3rd Place – Zoe Pittson of Arlington
- 4th Place – Roslynn Woolman of Stanwood
- 5th Place – Khalia Taualii of Chief Sealth
- 6th Place – Hazel Dahlquist of Chief Sealth
140
- 1st Place – Frances O`Meara of Everett
- 2nd Place – Aleena Wiegand of Stanwood
- 3rd Place – Kylie Hinds of Arlington
- 4th Place – Abby Varady of Cedarcrest
- 5th Place – Alexandria Kilbourn of Marysville Getchell
- 6th Place – Raven Newman of Edmonds-Woodway
145
- 1st Place – Aislinn O`Connell of Shorecrest
- 2nd Place – Stella Saarinen of Chief Sealth
- 3rd Place – Charlotte Mae Torio of Edmonds-Woodway
- 4th Place – Brooklyn Henson of Everett
- 5th Place – Katie Irvin of Bainbridge
- 6th Place – Katya Fox of Chief Sealth
155
- 1st Place – Autumn Ortega of Stanwood
- 2nd Place – Lindsey Crawford of Stanwood
- 3rd Place – Renaeh Ureste of Chief Sealth
- 4th Place – Corinne Harris of Nathan Hale HS
- 5th Place – Destinee Harris of Edmonds-Woodway
- 6th Place – Keanna Baniaga of Lynnwood
170
- 1st Place – Alycia Pidgeon of Snohomish
- 2nd Place – Abbey Aney of Snohomish
- 3rd Place – Takiyah Ward of Rainier Beach
- 4th Place – Souzanna Crew of Arlington
- 5th Place – Lillian Johnson of Bellevue
- 6th Place – Yesenia Romero Miranda of Mountlake Terrace
190
- 1st Place – Madison Marshall of Snohomish
- 2nd Place – Stephanie Ramirez of Everett
- 3rd Place – Taya Phillips of Everett
- 4th Place – Malia Wayman of Arlington
- 5th Place – Tehya Jackson of Muckleshoot Tribal School
- 6th Place – Kendell Summers of Edmonds-Woodway
235
- 1st Place – Vatoria Keyes of Edmonds-Woodway
- 2nd Place – Chanel Siva of Stanwood
- 3rd Place – Anna Schander of Stanwood
- 4th Place – Alyson Ellingson of Arlington
- 5th Place – Taleah Vaomu of Muckleshoot Tribal School
- 6th Place – Julia Blair of Everett
— By Mike Cooper