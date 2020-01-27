Prep wrestling: Hawks, Mavs, Warriors compete in Saturday tournaments

As local high school wrestling teams were looking forward to the final week of regular season meets that begin on Tuesday, Jan. 28, many were in action on Saturday competing in a pair of Western Washington tournaments.

The boys’ squads from Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace traveled north to compete in the 17-team Lynden Tournament in Lynden. The Mavericks’ Alex Krueger captured the 285-lb title to lead Meadowdale to a seventh place finish; Alex Williams was the top finisher for the Hawks, placing second in the 152-lb division and helping Terrace place eighth in the team standings.

The girls from Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace were in Everett to grapple at the Lady Knights Invitational, an event that drew competitors from nearly 50 teams in the area.

Prep Boys Wrestling: Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace at the Lynden Tournament, Jan. 25

Team scores:

1. Mount Baker 177

2. Stanwood 153.5

3. Glacier Peak 148

4. Bellingham 140

5. Shorecrest 133

6. Blaine 125

7. Meadowdale 116

8. Mountlake Terrace 78

9. Eastside Catholic 71

10. (tie) Lynden 69

10. (tie) Newport 69

12. Mariner 67.5

13. Nooksack Valley 64

14. Mt. Vernon 61

15. Ballard 37

16. Lake Stevens 35

17. Meridian 11

Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace top finishes:

— Alex Krueger (Meadowdale), 1st place in 285-lb division

— Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace), 2nd place in 152-lb division

— Caleb Monillas (Meadowdale), 2nd place in 160-lb division

— Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale), 2nd place in 182-lb division

— Devin DeWeese (Meadowdale), tied for 3rd place in 145-lb division

— Thaddeus Gonzalez (Meadowdale) tied for 3rd place in 152-lb division

— Hilmy Burch (Meadowdale), tied for 5th place in 106-lb division

— James Fletcher (Mountlake Terrace), tied for 5th place in 138-lb division

— Dylan Breuer (Mountlake Terrace), tied for 5th place in 160-lb division

— Edward Dodgin (Mountlake Terrace) tied for 5th place in 220-lb division

— Kadin Hixon (Mountlake Terrace), tied for 5th place in 285-lb division

Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace next matches:

— Mountlake Terrace vs. Meadowdale; Tuesday, Jan. 25; 5:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Mountlake Terrace vs. Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Jan. 25; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Lynnwood vs. Meadowdale; Tuesday, Jan. 25; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Prep Girls Wrestling: Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace at the Lady Knights Invite, Jan. 25

Team scores (top 10 and Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace):

1. Yelm 142

2. (tie) Everett 98

2. (tie) Mount Baker 98

4. Snohomish 96

5. Burlington-Edison 91

6. Thomas Jefferson 88.5

7. Kamiak 78

8. Cascade 68

9. Arlington 67

10. Meridian 65

14. Edmonds-Woodway 45

28. (tie) Meadowdale 12

34. (tie) Mountlake Terrace 4

Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace top finishes:

— Vatoria Keyes (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in 235-lb division

— Hope Ambachew (Mountlake Terrace), tied for 3rd place in 115-lb division

— River Freeburg (Edmonds-Woodway), tied for 5th place in 125-lb division

— Farrah Padilla (Meadowdale), tied for 5th place in 135-lb division

— Destinee Harris (Edmonds-Woodway), tied for 5th place in 155-lb division

Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace next matches:

— at the District 1/2 sub-regional; Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8; at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle

