Prep wrestling: Mavericks defeat T-Birds

The Meadowdale Mavericks flexed their muscles and earned a strong victory on Thursday with a 48-21 win over the Shorewood Thunderbirds in a Wesco League wrestling dual held at Meadowdale High School.

Prep Wrestling: Shorewood at Meadowdale, Jan. 17

Meadowdale 48 – Shorewood 21

106 — Javier Richmond (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

113 — Kai Lofton (Shorewood) defeated Zac Sinnes (Meadowdale) by pinfall, :36

120 — Erick Gonzalez (Meadowdale) defeated Quincy Laflin (Shorewood) by decision

126 — Nathan Lee (Meadowdale) defeated Aidan Jang (Shorewood) by pinfall, 3:30

132 — Jin Lee (Meadowdale) defeated Kurt Tanaka (Shorewood) by pinfall, 10-2

138 — Kody Carpenter (Shorewood) defeated Devin Deweese (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 3:40

145 — Devin Leech (Shorewood) defeated Jaden Yang (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 7-1

152 — Thaddeus Gonzalez (Meadowdale) defeated Cole Becker (Shorewood) by decision, 6-3

160 — RJ Buchheit (Shorewood) defeated Thomas Makamura (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 1:15

170 — Caleb Monillas (Meadowdale) defeated Declan Joki-Scott (Shorewood) by pinfall, 1:01

182 — Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale) defeated Phillip Ball (Shorewood) by decision, 7-4

195 — Chauncey Gantt (Meadowdale) defeated Tom Burt (Shorewood) by decision, 8-2

220 — Tyler Paul (Meadowdale) defeated Isaac Kabucachi (Shorewood) by pinfall, 3:20

285 — Alex Krueger (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

Dual meet records: Meadowdale 2-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-3 overall; Shorewood 3-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-5 overall

Meadowdale next match: at Lynden Invitational; Saturday, Jan. 19; 10:00 a.m. at Lynden High School