Prep wrestling: Mavs meet Warriors in longstanding rivalry

1 of 4

Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale high schools met on the wrestling mat Thursday night for a dual meet rivalry that goes back 55 years. This time the Warriors defeated the Mavericks 50-24. Meadowdale won the first and the last match of the evening but in between it was all E-W, which won 10 out of the 14 weights.

Meadowdale started off the night at 182 lbs with Saul Hernandez pinning Warrior Christian Simpson in the 3rd period. In the final match of the night, Mav Calib Monillas pinned Charlie Van Horn from Edmonds-Woodway

While the final team score was lopsided, the individual matches were often close with wrestlers hanging on to win.

At 195, Warrior Josh Brown opened a 9-2 lead in the first two periods before Mav Chauncey Gantt battled back in the third period, outscoring Brown 7-3 in the final two minutes. At the end, Brown hung on for a 12-9 decision.

The 152 lb match between Thomas Christin-Eriksen from E-W and Thad Gonzalez Meadowdale was a tough tight match for all three rounds with Christin-Eriksen finally winning 8-7.

The Warriors sit atop the Wesco 3A South with a record of 3-0 in conference and 4-0 overall. The Mavs dropped to 1-2 in conference and 1-3 overall.

106 Reece LeCompte (Edmonds Woodway) defeated Javier Richmond, (Meadowdale HS) Fall 2:56

113 Ethan Nguyen, (Edmonds Woodway) winner by forfeit

120 Baylor Denkinger, (Edmonds Woodway) defeated Erick Gonzales, (Meadowdale HS) Fall 3:30

126 Nathan Lee, (Meadowdale HS) defeated Emmanuel Boakye-Ansah, (Edmonds Woodway) Fall 3:10

132 Grayson LeCompte (Edmonds Woodway) defeated Jin Lee (Meadowdale HS) Maj Dec 12-4

138 Alex Rapelje(Edmonds Woodway) winner by forfeit

145 Howie Hare (Edmonds Woodway) defeated Tanner Queree, (Meadowdale HS) Maj Dec 9-0

152 Thomas Christin-Eriksen (Edmonds Woodway) defeated Thad Gonzalez (Meadowdale HS) Dec 8 – 7

160 John Christin-Eriksen (Edmonds Woodway) defeated Thomas Nakamura (Meadowdale HS) Fall 5:07

170 Calib Monillas (Meadowdale HS) defeated Charlie Van Horn, (Edmonds Woodway) Fall 1:34

182 Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale HS) defeated Christian Simpson, (Edmonds Woodway) Fall 5:06

195 Josh Brown (Edmonds Woodway) defeated Chauncey Gantt, (Meadowdale HS) Dec 12 – 7

220 George Kartano (Edmonds Woodway) defeated Tyler Paul, (Meadowdale HS) Fall 2:44

285 Alex Krueger (Meadowdale HS) winner by forfeit,

— By Mike Cooper