Prep wrestling: Mavs, Royals, Warriors headed for Mat Classic this weekend

With its largest field ever, grapplers from around Washington state – including wrestlers from Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Lynnwood High Schools – will converge on the Tacoma Dome starting Friday, Feb. 15, to crown state champions.

The WIAA’s Mat Classic XXXI will fill the dome with wrestling competition for two straight days; state championship matches are slated to close out the event on Saturday starting at 5:00 p.m.

The regional round of the high school wrestling postseason was cancelled last weekend due to the inclement winter weather that all of Washington state experienced. The WIAA announced that all wrestlers that had qualified for state regionals would be automatically placed into the Mat Classic XXXI brackets, sending more than 2,650 wrestlers to the state championships.

Mat Classic XXXI early round matches involving Warrior, Maverick and Royal wrestlers will take place beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Friday; wrestlers who survive the double-elimination Friday rounds will continue on Saturday beginning at 9:45 a.m.

To view all the brackets at Mat Classic XXXI, go to the WIAA Mat Classic Tournament Central page at http://wiaa.com/subcontent.aspx?SecID=1169.

Prep Wrestling: Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood at WIAA Mat Classic XXXI (State Wrestling Championships), Feb. 15-16 (Tacoma Dome)

3A Mat Classic XXXI boys’ qualifiers (Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood):

— Reece LeCompte (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 106-pound weight class

— Hilmy Burch (Meadowdale) in the 106-pound weight class

— Emmanuel Boakye-Ansah (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 113-pound weight class

— Baylor Denkinger (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 113-pound weight class

— Ousman Fatty (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 120-pound weight class

— Erick Gonzalez (Meadowdale) in the 120-pound weight class

— Nathan Lee (Meadowdale) in the 120-pound weight class

— Alexander Rapelje (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 120-pound weight class

— Jinho Lee (Meadowdale) in the 126-pound weight class

— Grayson LeCompte (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 126-pound weight class

— Howard Hare (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 132-pound weight class

— Russel Hare (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 132-pound weight class

— George Quintans (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 138-pound weight class

— Tanner Queree (Meadowdale) in the 138-pound weight class

— Georgino Moraga (Lynnwood) in the 145-pound weight class

— Thaddeus Gonzalez (Meadowdale) in the 145-pound weight class

— Alec Rust (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 145-pound weight class

— Thomas Christin-Ericksen (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 152-pound weight class

— Caleb Monillas (Meadowdale) in the 160-pound weight class

— John Christin-Ericksen (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 160-pound weight class

— Ethan Davis (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 160-pound weight class

— Christian Simpson (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 170-pound weight class

— Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale) in the 170-pound weight class

— Joshua Brown (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 182-pound weight class

— Luke Walker (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 182-pound weight class

— Chauncey Gantt (Meadowdale) in the 195-pound weight class

— Tyler Paul (Meadowdale) in the 220-pound weight class

— Christian Kirkman (Lynnwood) in the 220-pound weight class

— George Kartono (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 220-pound weight class

— Brandon Hawk (Lynnwood) in the 285-pound weight class

— Alex Maxwell (Meadowdale) in the 285-pound weight class

— Elisha Abuhanna (Lynnwood) in the 285-pound weight class

— Alex Kruger (Meadowdale) in the 285-pound weight class

Mat Classic XXI girls’ qualifiers (Edmonds-Woodway):

— Sarah Hood (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 100-pound weight class

— Charlotte Torio (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 145-pound weight class

— Vatoria Keyes (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 235-pound weight class