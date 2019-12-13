Prep wrestling: Mavs score eight match victories in win over Kamiak

The Meadowdale Mavericks picked up eight match victories — six by pinfall — to slip past the Kamiak Knights 43-33 in a wild Wesco League non-conference matchup staged under a single spotlight Thursday at Kamiak High School.

Mavericks who pinned their opponents for wins were Jaden Yang, Jinho Lee, Caleb Monillas, Saul Hernandez, Joseph William and Alex Krueger. Three of the six pinfalls came less than into the respective matches: Krueger pinned the Knights’ Mark Holcomb in the 285-pound match in 53 seconds, Yang downed Quinn Lockhart in the 138-pound match in 41 seconds and Lee pinned Carlos Baez in the 145-pound match in 15 seconds.

There was also some controversy in the duel: Kamiak’s Odin Neishe was ruled to have pinned the Mavs’ Skylar Rivera right at the end of the second period of the 126-pound matchup. Meadowdale coaches questioned if the pin came before or after the buzzer that signifies the end of the 2:00 period.

In the 195-pound match, the Knights’ Corbin Dunston scored a one-point escape in the final 0.8 second of the bout, giving him an 8-7 victory over Meadowdale’s Thomas Nakamura. Mavs’ coach Josh Knowles argued that scoring was incorrectly calculated during the match.

After the match, Knowles pulled his wrestlers aside for a brief message of congratulations and encouragement. “Good win tonight,” he told his squad, “but we still have work to do.”

The Mavs will next wrestle in the Atown Throwdown, a multi-team tournament being held at Arlington High School on Saturday, Dec. 14, starting at 10 a.m.

Prep Wrestling: Meadowdale at Kamiak, Dec. 12

Meadowdale 43 — Kamiak 33

106 — Mark Hruschka (Kamiak) won by forfeit

113 — Richard Chung (Kamiak) defeated Hilmy Burch (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 1:48

120 — Kevin Cantini (Kamiak) defeated Javier Richmond (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 5:13

126 — Odin Nieshe (Kamiak) defeated Skylar Rivera (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 4:00

132 — Jaden Yang (Meadowdale) defeated Quinn Lockhart (Kamiak) by pinfall, :41

138 — Samuel Serati (Kamiak) defeated Nathan Lee (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 5:39

145 — Jinho Lee (Meadowdale) defeated Carlos Baez (Kamiak) by pinfall, :15

152 — Tanner Queree (Meadowdale) defeated Leo Furlong-Benedetti (Kamiak) by pinfall, 1:40

160 — Thaddeus Gonzalez-Sema (Meadowdale) defeated Elliott Szoke (Kamiak) by major decision, 11-1

170 — Caleb Monillas (Meadowdale) defeated Barrett Stengele (Kamiak) by pinfall, 4:30

182 — Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale) defeated Ian Faucher (Kamiak) by decision, 5-2

195 — Corbin Dunston (Kamiak) defeated Thomas Nakamura (Meadowdale) by decision, 8-7

220 — Joseph William (Meadowdale) defeated Carlos Baez Jr. (Kamiak) by pinfall, 3:36

285 — Alex Krueger (Meadowdale) defeated Mark Holcomb (Kamiak) by pinfall, :53

Dual meet records: Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-0 overall; Kamiak 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 1-1 overall

Meadowdale next match: at the Atown Throwdown, Saturday, Dec. 14; 10 a.m. at Arlington High School

— By Doug Petrowski