Prep wrestling: Mavs take third place in Everett Classic

After an extended winter break, the Meadowdale Mavericks and Mountlake Terrace boys wrestling teams returned to action on Saturday, competing at the Everett Classic held at Everett High School.

The Mavericks took home third place in the team standings while the Hawks wrestled to a 12th-place finish.

Jin Lee and Saul Hernandez captured individual weight classification titles at the event; Lee won the 138-lb championship bout with 12-7 decision over Steilacoom’s Vincent Parry while Hernandez claimed the 182-lb crown with an 8-4 decision over Jeffery Myers of Lindbergh.

Kadin Hixon gave Mountlake Terrace its best result, finishing second in the 285-lb weight classification; Hixon’s only loss of the day was to Sam Smith of Everett in the 285-lb championship match.

Both the Mavs and the Hawks will return to Wesco League competition on Tuesday, Jan. 9 — Meadowdale will be at Shorecrest High School for a double dual beginning at 5:30 p.m. while Terrace will grapple in a double dual at Shorewood High School also beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Wrestling: Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace at the Everett Classic, Jan. 4

Team scores:

Everett 169.5 Steilcoom 135.5 Meadowdale 127 Woodinville 113.5 Arlington 96 Ferndale 93 Mount Si 90 (tie) Blaine 88 (tie) Vashon Island 88 Mount Vernon 80 Lake Stevens 73.5 Mountlake Terrace 71.5 Newport 71 Issaquah 69 Mariner 68.5 Lake Washington 57 Lindbergh 44 Sehome 42 Cascade 31 Sammamish 11 Bishop Blanchet 5 Anacortes 0

Top individual finishers (Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace):

— Jin Lee (Meadowdale), 1st place in the 138-lb division

— Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale), 1st place in the 182-lb division

— Kadin Hixon (Mountlake Terrace), 2nd place in the 285-lbdivision

— Hilmy Burch (Meadowdale), tied for 3rd place in the 106-lb division

— Nathan Lee (Meadowdale), tied for 3rd place in the 132-lb division

— James Fletcher (Mountlake Terrace), tied for 3rd place in the 132-lb division

— Devin DeWeese (Meadowdale), tied for 3rd place in the 145-lb division

— Seraphim Treperinas (Mountlake Terrace), tied for 5th place in the 106-lb division

— Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace), tied for 5th place in the 152-lb division

Meadowdale next match: versus Cedarcrest, Shorecrest; Thursday, Jan. 9; 5:30 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Shorewood; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. at Shorewood High School

— By Doug Petrowski