Prep wrestling: Meadowdale has a champion, plus four who place at Edmonds Invitational

Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale high schools each had a champion at the Edmonds Invitational Wrestling Tournament Dec. 7. The Warriors placed 4th as a team and the Mavs 7th in the tournament won by Orting.

Orting is the preseason No. 2-ranked 2A team by Washington Wrestling Report. E-W and Meadowdale are the No. 3- and 4- ranked 3A teams.

Alex Rapelje won the title for the Warriors at 160 lbs and Alex Krueger won the 285 lb championship for Meadowdale.

Rapelje defeated three opponents before facing Seth Dawkins from Orting in the finals. Trailing midway through the 2nd period, Rapelje scored a takedown and near fall to take a 6-3 lead going into the 3rd period. The wrestlers traded points in the 3rd period and Rapelje came away with a 7-6 decision to win the title. Rapelje was awarded the Bryce Cook Outstanding Wrestler Award for the tournament.

The Mavs’ Alex Krueger defeated every opponent he faced by a fall to win the title at 285. In the championship match, he pinned Matthew Haines from Lindbergh in 1:40.

Also placing for the Warriors were Ethan Nguyen, 3rd at 113; Baylor Dinkinger, 3rd at 120; Reese LeCompte, 4th at 126; George Quintens, 4th at 145; Howie Hare, 4th at 152; Russel Hare, 7th at 170 and George Kartano, 8th at 220.

Also placing for the Mavericks: Nathan Lee, 5th at 132; Jin Lee, 7th at 138; Thaddeus Gonzalez, 5th at 160 and Saul Hernandez, 5th at 195.

— By Mike Cooper