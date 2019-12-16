Prep wrestling: Meadowdale wrestlers earn wins at local tournaments

Meadowdale Mavericks’ wrestlers had a successful weekend at two separate tournaments held Saturday in Snohomish County.

The Meadowdale Mavericks’ boys team finished second at the A-Town Throwdown contested at Arlington High School with Nathan Lee, Jin Lee and Alex Krueger all winning individual weight class titles at the event.

At the Everett Lady Classic, held Saturday at Everett High School, Meadowdale’s Farrah Padilla tied for 4th place in the 140-lb weight division.

Prep Boys Wrestling: Meadowdale at the A-Town Throwdown, Dec. 14

Team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 230-5 Meadowdale 199.5 Kelso 191.5 Centralia 179.5 Arlington 163 Peninsula 162.5 Spanaway Lake 152 Squalicum 134 Bellingham 121 Ingraham 117 Cascade 99.5

Meadowdale top finishers:

— Nathan Lee, 1st place in 132-lb division

— Jin Lee, 1st place in 138-lb division

— Alex Krueger, 1st place in 285-lb division

— Tanner Queere, 2nd place in 152-lb division

— Saul Hernandez, 2nd place in 182-lb division

— Hilmy Burch, tied for 4th place in 106-lb division

— Jaden Yang, tied for 4th place in 126-lb division

— Caleb Monillas, tied for 4th place in 160-lb division

— Javier Richmon, tied for 6th place in 120-lb division

Meadowdale next meet: versus Woodinville, Bothell; Tuesday, Dec. 17; 5:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Wrestling: Meadowdale at the Everett Lady Classic, Dec. 14

Meadowdale team score (out of 41 teams):

Meadowdale 15

Top Meadowdale finisher:

— Farrah Padilla, tied for 4th place in 140-lb weight division