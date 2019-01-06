Prep wrestling roundup: E-W, Lynnwood, Meadowdale compete in weekend tournaments

Wrestlers from Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Meadowdale high schools were in action on Saturday at large multi-team tournaments in Snohomish, Everett and Shoreline.

Prep Wrestling: Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood at Panther Classic, Jan. 5

Team scores:
  1. Sumner 201

  1. Westview (Oregon) 176
  2. Glacier Peak 150
  3. Decatur 131
  4. Stanwood 129
  5. Edmonds-Woodway 127.5
  6. Arlington 118
  7. Snohomish 101
  8. Kamiak  77
  9. Oak Harbor  69.5
  10. Timberline  69
  11. Jackson  68.5
  12. O’Dea  66.5
  13. Hazen  49
  14. Juanita  44.5
  15. Lynnwood  35
  16. Federal Way  30
  17. Coupeville    3
  18. Bellevue    0

Top finishes (Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood):

— Reece LeCompte (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in 106-pound weight class

— Baylor Denkinger (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in 113-pound weight class

— Julian Mishoe (Lynnwood), tied for 3rd place in 113-pound weight class

— Emmanuel Boakye-Ansah (Edmonds-Woodway), tied for 3rd place in 120-pound weight class

— Ousman Fatty (Edmonds-Woodway), tied for 3rd place in 126-pound weight class

— Alexander Rapelje (Edmonds-Woodway), tied for 3rd place in 132-pound weight class

— Russel Hare (Edmonds-Woodway), tied for 3rd place in 138-pound weight class

— Joshua Brown (Edmonds-Woodway), tied for 3rd place in 195-pound weight class

Prep Wrestling: Meadowdale at the Everett Classic, Jan. 5

Team scores:

  1. Steilacoom 181
  2. Issaquah 169
  3. Everett 111.5
  4. Lake Stevens 106.5
  5. Lynden 103.5
  6. Meadowdale  92

(22 other teams)

Top finishes (Meadowdale):

— Saul Hernandez, 2nd place in 182-pound weight class

— Caleb Monillas, tied for 3rd place in 182-pound weight class

— Nathan Lee, tied for 3rd place in 126-pound weight class

— Jaden Yang, tied for 5th place in 132-pound weight class

— Chauncey Gantt, tied for 5th place in 220-pound weight class

Prep Wrestling: Edmonds-Woodway at the Shoreline Wrestling Invitational, Jan. 5

Team scores:

  1. Shorecrest 198.5
  2. Shorewood 176
  3. North Creek 164
  4. Eastlake 150.5
  5. Ingraham 148
  6. Edmonds-Woodway  60.5
  7. Roosevelt  27
  8. Granite Falls    0

Top finishes (Edmonds-Woodway):

— Kemper Lee, 2nd place in 220-pound weight class

— Elias Meyer, 3rd place in 126-pound weight class

— Ethan Davis, 3rd place in 152-pound weight class

— Sarah Hood, 4th place in 106-pound weight class

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Meadowdale; Thursday, Jan. 10; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Jan. 10; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next match: versus Shorewood; Thursday, Jan. 10; 7 p.m. at Shorewood High School

— By Doug Petrowski

