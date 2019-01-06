Prep wrestling roundup: E-W, Lynnwood, Meadowdale compete in weekend tournaments

Wrestlers from Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Meadowdale high schools were in action on Saturday at large multi-team tournaments in Snohomish, Everett and Shoreline.

Prep Wrestling: Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood at Panther Classic, Jan. 5

Team scores:

1. Sumner 201

Westview (Oregon) 176 Glacier Peak 150 Decatur 131 Stanwood 129 Edmonds-Woodway 127.5 Arlington 118 Snohomish 101 Kamiak 77 Oak Harbor 69.5 Timberline 69 Jackson 68.5 O’Dea 66.5 Hazen 49 Juanita 44.5 Lynnwood 35 Federal Way 30 Coupeville 3 Bellevue 0

Top finishes (Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood):

— Reece LeCompte (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in 106-pound weight class

— Baylor Denkinger (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in 113-pound weight class

— Julian Mishoe (Lynnwood), tied for 3rd place in 113-pound weight class

— Emmanuel Boakye-Ansah (Edmonds-Woodway), tied for 3rd place in 120-pound weight class

— Ousman Fatty (Edmonds-Woodway), tied for 3rd place in 126-pound weight class

— Alexander Rapelje (Edmonds-Woodway), tied for 3rd place in 132-pound weight class

— Russel Hare (Edmonds-Woodway), tied for 3rd place in 138-pound weight class

— Joshua Brown (Edmonds-Woodway), tied for 3rd place in 195-pound weight class

Prep Wrestling: Meadowdale at the Everett Classic, Jan. 5

Team scores:

Steilacoom 181 Issaquah 169 Everett 111.5 Lake Stevens 106.5 Lynden 103.5 Meadowdale 92

(22 other teams)

Top finishes (Meadowdale):

— Saul Hernandez, 2nd place in 182-pound weight class

— Caleb Monillas, tied for 3rd place in 182-pound weight class

— Nathan Lee, tied for 3rd place in 126-pound weight class

— Jaden Yang, tied for 5th place in 132-pound weight class

— Chauncey Gantt, tied for 5th place in 220-pound weight class

Prep Wrestling: Edmonds-Woodway at the Shoreline Wrestling Invitational, Jan. 5

Team scores:

Shorecrest 198.5 Shorewood 176 North Creek 164 Eastlake 150.5 Ingraham 148 Edmonds-Woodway 60.5 Roosevelt 27 Granite Falls 0

Top finishes (Edmonds-Woodway):

— Kemper Lee, 2nd place in 220-pound weight class

— Elias Meyer, 3rd place in 126-pound weight class

— Ethan Davis, 3rd place in 152-pound weight class

— Sarah Hood, 4th place in 106-pound weight class

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Meadowdale; Thursday, Jan. 10; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Jan. 10; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next match: versus Shorewood; Thursday, Jan. 10; 7 p.m. at Shorewood High School

— By Doug Petrowski