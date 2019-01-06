Prep wrestling roundup: E-W, Lynnwood, Meadowdale compete in weekend tournaments

Wrestlers from Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Meadowdale high schools were in action on Saturday at large multi-team tournaments in Snohomish, Everett and Shoreline.
Prep Wrestling: Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood at Panther Classic, Jan. 5
Team scores:
1. Sumner 201
- Westview (Oregon) 176
- Glacier Peak 150
- Decatur 131
- Stanwood 129
- Edmonds-Woodway 127.5
- Arlington 118
- Snohomish 101
- Kamiak 77
- Oak Harbor 69.5
- Timberline 69
- Jackson 68.5
- O’Dea 66.5
- Hazen 49
- Juanita 44.5
- Lynnwood 35
- Federal Way 30
- Coupeville 3
- Bellevue 0
Top finishes (Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood):
— Reece LeCompte (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in 106-pound weight class
— Baylor Denkinger (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in 113-pound weight class
— Julian Mishoe (Lynnwood), tied for 3rd place in 113-pound weight class
— Emmanuel Boakye-Ansah (Edmonds-Woodway), tied for 3rd place in 120-pound weight class
— Ousman Fatty (Edmonds-Woodway), tied for 3rd place in 126-pound weight class
— Alexander Rapelje (Edmonds-Woodway), tied for 3rd place in 132-pound weight class
— Russel Hare (Edmonds-Woodway), tied for 3rd place in 138-pound weight class
— Joshua Brown (Edmonds-Woodway), tied for 3rd place in 195-pound weight class
Prep Wrestling: Meadowdale at the Everett Classic, Jan. 5
Team scores:
- Steilacoom 181
- Issaquah 169
- Everett 111.5
- Lake Stevens 106.5
- Lynden 103.5
- Meadowdale 92
(22 other teams)
Top finishes (Meadowdale):
— Saul Hernandez, 2nd place in 182-pound weight class
— Caleb Monillas, tied for 3rd place in 182-pound weight class
— Nathan Lee, tied for 3rd place in 126-pound weight class
— Jaden Yang, tied for 5th place in 132-pound weight class
— Chauncey Gantt, tied for 5th place in 220-pound weight class
Prep Wrestling: Edmonds-Woodway at the Shoreline Wrestling Invitational, Jan. 5
Team scores:
- Shorecrest 198.5
- Shorewood 176
- North Creek 164
- Eastlake 150.5
- Ingraham 148
- Edmonds-Woodway 60.5
- Roosevelt 27
- Granite Falls 0
Top finishes (Edmonds-Woodway):
— Kemper Lee, 2nd place in 220-pound weight class
— Elias Meyer, 3rd place in 126-pound weight class
— Ethan Davis, 3rd place in 152-pound weight class
— Sarah Hood, 4th place in 106-pound weight class
Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Meadowdale; Thursday, Jan. 10; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Jan. 10; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood next match: versus Shorewood; Thursday, Jan. 10; 7 p.m. at Shorewood High School
— By Doug Petrowski