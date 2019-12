Prep wrestling: Royals beat Bruins, lose to Jackson in dual meet

The Lynnwood Royals opened their 2019-2020 wrestling season on Friday with a pair of dual matches at Lynnwood High School. The Royals topped the Cascade Bruins 42-30 but fell to the Jackson Timberwolves 51-28.

Prep Wrestling: Lynnwood vs. Cascade, Jackson; Dec. 6

Lynnwood 42 – Cascade 30

106 — Phillipe Ban (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

113 — double forfeit

120 — Kevin Jack (Cascade) defeated Bryan Nunez (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:58

126 — Vinh Ngo (Cascade) defeated Luis Hernandez (Lynnwood) by pinfall, :41

132 — Mar Mendez (Cascade) defeated Malachi Vazquez (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:10

138 — Kayden Richman-Myers (Lynnwood) defeated Nam Ngo (Cascade) by technical fall, 17-2

145 — Josiah Powell (Lynnwood) defeated Gabriel Gibbs (Cascade) by pinfall, 4:39

152 — Georgina Moraga (Lynnwood) defeated Connor Olsen (Cascade) by major decision, 9-0

160 — Oscar Vazquez (Lynnwood) defeated Vadym Lusygiyan (Cascade) by decision, 4-1

170 — Nate Johnson (Lynnwood) defeated Christian Leyva-Prieto (Cascade) by pinfall, 2:46

182 — Francisco Beltran (Cascade) defeated Diego Amos (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:15

195 — Isaac Hernandez (Lynnwood) defeated Alan Garcia (Cascade) by pinfall, 1:57

220 — Sam Kolesar (Cascade) defeated Dylan White (Lynnwood) by pinfall, :36

285 — Blake Reed-Henderson (Lynnwood) defeated Dimas Minginfel (Cascade) by pinfall, 2:44

Jackson 51 – Lynnwood 28

106 — David Fairwell (Jackson) defeated Phillipe Ban (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:40

113 — Jonah Justice (Jackson) won by forfeit

120 — Bryan Nunez (Lynnwood) defeated AJ Dunham (Jackson) by pinfall, 1:00

126 — Jacob Lykken (Jackson) defeated Luis Hernandez (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:48

132 — Anders Haugen (Jackson) defeated Malachi Vazquez (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:27

138 — Cris Wilson (Jackson) defeated Kayden Richman-Myers (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:46

145 — Matt Kastelle (Jackson) defeated Josiah Powell (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:44

152 — Georgina Moraga (Lynnwood) defeated Charles Immendorf (Jackson) by major decision, 16-4

160 — George Lansana (Jackson) defeated Oscar Vazquez (Lynnwood) by decision, 4-1

170 — Xavier Wilkening-Joly (Jackson) defeated Nate Johnson (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:54

182 — Diego Amos (Lynnwood) defeated Evan Johnson (Jackson) by pinfall, 3:23

195 — Isaac Hernandez (Lynnwood) defeated Jesse Juarez (Jackson) by pinfall, 1:10

220 — Dylan White (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

285 — Iain Gurr (Jackson) defeated Blake Reed-Henderson (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:38

Dual meet records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-1 overall; Cascade 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 1-1 overall; Jackson 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 2-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: at the Monroe Yard Brawl; Saturday, Dec. 7; 10 a.m. at Monroe High School