Prep wrestling: Royals finish 7th in Lynnwood Classic tournament

The Lynnwood Royals took seventh place Saturday in the wrestling tournament the school hosts each year, the Lynnwood Classic.
Four Royals — Josiah Powell, Georgino Moraga, Nate Johnson and Isaac Hernandez — finished third in their respective weight classifications at the event.
Prep Wrestling: Lynnwood at the Lynnwood Classic, Dec. 21
Team scores:
- Mount Baker 173.5
- Shorecrest 123
- Kamiak 116.5
- Meadowdale 94
- Lake Washington 79
- Mariner 66
- Lynnwood 65
- Mountlake Terrace 64
- South Whidbey 59
- Concrete (team score not reported)
- Lakewood 52
- Glacier Peak 42
- Cascade 20
- Archbishop Murphy 15
Lynnwood top individual finishes:
— Josiah Powell, tied for 3rd in the 138-pound division
— Georgino Moraga, tied for 3rd in the 152-pound division
— Nate Johnson, tied for 3rd in the 160-pound division
— Isaac Hernandez, tied for 3rd in the 182-pound division
Lynnwood next match: versus Shorecrest, Cedarcrest; Thursday, Jan. 9; 5:30 p.m. at Shorecrest High School
— By Doug Petrowski