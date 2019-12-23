Prep wrestling: Royals finish 7th in Lynnwood Classic tournament

The Lynnwood Royals took seventh place Saturday in the wrestling tournament the school hosts each year, the Lynnwood Classic.

Four Royals — Josiah Powell, Georgino Moraga, Nate Johnson and Isaac Hernandez — finished third in their respective weight classifications at the event.

Prep Wrestling: Lynnwood at the Lynnwood Classic, Dec. 21

Team scores:

Mount Baker 173.5 Shorecrest 123 Kamiak 116.5 Meadowdale 94 Lake Washington 79 Mariner 66 Lynnwood 65 Mountlake Terrace 64 South Whidbey 59 Concrete (team score not reported) Lakewood 52 Glacier Peak 42 Cascade 20 Archbishop Murphy 15

Lynnwood top individual finishes:

— Josiah Powell, tied for 3rd in the 138-pound division

— Georgino Moraga, tied for 3rd in the 152-pound division

— Nate Johnson, tied for 3rd in the 160-pound division

— Isaac Hernandez, tied for 3rd in the 182-pound division

Lynnwood next match: versus Shorecrest, Cedarcrest; Thursday, Jan. 9; 5:30 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

— By Doug Petrowski