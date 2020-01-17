Prep wrestling: Royals lose to Thunderbirds Thursday

The Lynnwood Royals were no match for the undefeated Shorewood Thunderbirds on Thursday as the T-Birds rolled to a 55-21 victory in a Wesco League wrestling match staged at Lynnwood High School.

Shorewood won 10 of the 14 individual matches on Thursday. Of the four that the Royals were victorious in, Blake Hendersen and Elisha Abahanna won in the 220- and 285-lb classifications by pinfalls.

Prep Wrestling: Shorewood at Lynnwood, Jan. 16

Shorewood 55 – Lynnwood 21

106 — Phillipe Ban (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

113 — Clayton Elder (Shorewood) won by forfeit

120 — Quincy Laflin (Shorewood) defeated Luis Hernandez (Lynnwood) by pinfall, :21

126 — Kai Layton (Shorewood) defeated Kayden Richman-Myers (Lynnwood) by decision, 8-7

132 — Aidan Jung (Shorewood) defeated Julian Mishoe (Lynnwood) by pinfall, :34

138 — Curt Tanaka (Shorewood) defeated Josiah Powell (Lynnwood) by pinfall, :30

145 — Kody Carpenter (Shorewood) won by forfeit

152 — Georgino Moraga (Lynnwood) defeated Devin Leach (Shorewood) by decision, 3-2 in double overtime

160 — Cole Becker (Shorewood) defeated Nate Johnson (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 3:05

170 — RJ Buchheit (Shorewood) defeated Adrian Morgan (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 3:11

182 — Hunter Tibodeau (Shorewood) defeated Isaac Hernandez (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 3:11

195 — Max Null (Shorewood) defeated Dylan White (Lynnwood) by major decision, 12-3

220 — Blake Hendersen (Lynnwood) defeated Isaac Kabuchi (Shorewood) by pinfall, :1:57

285 — Elisha Abahanna (Lynnwood) defeated Milan Johnson (Shorewood) by pinfall, 2:54

Dual meet records: Lynnwood 0-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-6 overall; Shorewood 3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 7-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Archbishop Murphy, Meadowdale; Tuesday, Jan. 28; 5:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— By Doug Petrowski