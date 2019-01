Prep wrestling: Royals lose to Thunderbirds

An undermanned Lynnwood Royals squad ran into a strong Shorewood Thunderbirds wrestling team on Thursday, falling to the T-Birds 66-9 at Shorewood High School.

Prep Wrestling: Lynnwood at Shorewood, Jan. 10

Shorewood 66 – Lynnwood 9

Individual match results (by weight class):

106 — Double forfeit

113 — Kai Layton (Shorewood) defeated Julien Mishoe (Lynnwood) by pinfall, :57

120 — Quincy Laflin (Shorewood) won by forfeit

126 — Aidan Jung (Shorewood) won by forfeit

132 — Curt Tanaka (Shorewood) won by forfeit

138 — Kody Carpenter (Shorewood) defeated Derek Zagulian (Lynnwood) by injury default

145 — Devin Leach (Shorewood) defeated Nate Johnson (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:03

152 — Georgino Maraga (Lynnwood) defeated Cole Becker (Shorewood) by decision, 13-7

160 — RJ Buchheim (Shorewood) defeated Keanne Bangian (Lynnwood) by pinfall, :53

170 — Max Null (Shorewood) defeated Jordan Wilson (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 3:31

182 — Tom Bert (Shorewood) defeated Isaac Hernandez (Lynnwood) by pinfall, :50

195 — Leyton Houck (Shorewood) won by forfeit

220 — Phil Ball (Shorewood) defeated Christian Kirkman (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:41

285 — Brandon Hawk (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

Dual meet records: Lynnwood 0-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-4 overall; Shorewood 3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-4 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Jan. 17; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— By Doug Petrowski