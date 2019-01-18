Prep wrestling: Royals lose to Warriors

The shorthanded Lynnwood Royals learned why the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors sit atop the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference wrestling standings as the Warriors thumped the Royals 62-15 at Lynnwood High School.

The Royals did win three individual matches — Josiah Powell at 138 lbs, Georgino Moraga at 152 lbs and Isaac Hernandez at 182 lbs — but gave up 36 points with six forfeits.

Prep Wrestling: Edmonds-Woodway at Lynnwood, Jan. 17

Edmonds-Woodway 62 – Lynnwood 15

106 — Reece LeCompte (E-W) won by forfeit

113 — Ethan Nguyen (E-W) won by forfeit

120 — Emmanuel Boakye-Ansah (E-W) defeated Julian Mishoe (Lynnwood) by pinfall, :44

126 — Angus Rate (E-W) won by forfeit

132 — Grayson LeCompte (E-W) won by forfeit

138 — Josiah Powell (Lynnwood) defeated James Brendan (E-W) by pinfall, 3:41

145 — Howie Hare (E-W) won by forfeit

152 — Georgino Moraga (Lynnwood) defeated Thomas Christin-Eriksen (E-W) by decision, 9-4

160 — John Christin-Eriksen (E-W) defeated Jordan Wilson (Lynnwood) by decision, 7-3

170 — Charles Van Horn (E-W) defeated Keanna Baniaga (Lynnwood) by pinfall, :47

182 — Isaac Hernandez (Lynnwood) defeated Luke Walker (E-W) by pinfall, 5:10

195 — Josh Brown (E-W) won by forfeit

220 — Kemper Lee (E-W) defeated Christian Kirkman (Lynnwood) by pinfall 2:34

285 — George Kartono (E-W) defeated Brandon Hawk (Lynnwood) by technical fall, 18-3

Dual meet records: Lynnwood 0-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference; 0-5 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 4-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Meadowdale & Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Jan. 22; 5:45 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Lynden Invitational; Saturday, Jan. 19; 10 a.m. at Lynden High School

— By Doug Petrowski