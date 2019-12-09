Prep wrestling: Royals place 3rd at Monroe Yardbrawl

Fueled by three division championships, the Lynnwood Royals captured third place at the Monroe Yardbrawl, a multi-team wrestling tournament held Saturday at Monroe High School.

Royals’ Bryan Nunez, Georgino Moraga and Isaac Hernandez all won weight classification titles at the event. Nunez earned first place in the 120 lb division, Moraga took home the championship in the 152-lb division and Hernandez claimed the title in the 195-lb division.

Lynnwood will next be in action with a non-league match against the Marysville-Getchell Chargers on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.

Prep Wrestling: Lynnwood at the Monroe Yardbrawl, Dec. 7

Team scores:

Monroe (Monroe split squad) 198 Sultan 147 Lynnwood 109 “Maltby” (Monroe split squad) 98 Mariner 84 Stadium 75 Seattle Academy 12

Lynnwood top finishers:

— Bryan Nunez, 1st place in the 120-pound division

— Georgino Moraga, 1st place in the 152-pound division

— Isaac Hernandez, 1st place in the 195-pound division

— Julian Mushoe, 2nd place in the 132-pound division

— Phillipe Ban, 4th place in the 106-pound division

— Diego Amos, 4th place in the 170-pound division

— Dylan White, 4th place in the 220-pound division

— Elisha Abuhanna, 4th place in the 285-pound division

Lynnwood next match: versus Marysville-Getchell; Tuesday, Dec. 10; 7 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School