Prep wrestling sub-regionals: Warriors win boys team title; district boys, girls qualify for regional tourney

Twenty-nine wrestlers from Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Lynnwood High Schools have qualified for the regional round of the prep boys wrestling postseason after top-five finishes at the 3A KingCo-Wesco League South Conference Sub-Regional Tournament held Feb. 7 and 8 at Juanita High School.

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors led the way with seven individual weight class champions and a team title at the tourney. Ethan Nguyen, Reece LeCompte, Ousman Fatty, Alex Rapelje, Howie Hare, Alec Rust and George Kartono all captured individual championships; the Warriors’ team scored 262 points to win the team crown, easily outdistancing runner-up Shorewood’s 199 points.

Meadowdale crowned two individual sub-regional champions — Alex Krueger and Helmy Burch. The Mavericks will be sending 10 wrestlers on to the regionals.

The Lynnwood Royals had four wrestlers finish in the top-five at the sub-regional tourney, qualifying them for regionals.

The WIAA 3A Region 2 Boys Wrestling Tournament will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, at Kelso High School. The top-four finishers in each weight classification will earn a spot at Mat Classic XXXII Feb. 21 and 22 at the Tacoma Dome.

In girls wrestling results, two Warriors and one Maverick punched their tickets to their regional tournament; Vatoria Keyes and Destinee Harris from Edmonds-Woodway, and Farrah Padilla of Meadowdale, will be heading to Sedro-Woolley on Saturday for the WIAA Region 1 Girls Wrestling Tournament on Saturday after top-four finishes at their sub-regional tourney held at Chief Sealth High School.

Just as at the boys’ regional tournament, the top-four finishers at the girls’ regional will win spots at Mat Classic XXXII at the Tacoma Dome.

Prep Boys Wrestling: 3A KingCo/Wesco League South Conference Sub-Regional, Feb. 7-8

Team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 262 Shorewood 199 (tie) Meadowdale 192.5 (tie) Shorecrest 192.5 Juanita 145 Lake Washington 103.5 Mercer Island 93 Lynnwood 88 Interlake 70 Bellevue 46

Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood top-five finishes (all to regional tournament):

— Ethan Nguyen (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 106-lb division

— Reece LeCompte (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 120-lb division

— Ousman Fatty (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 126-lb division

— Alex Rapelje (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 138-lb division

— Howie Hare (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 145-lb division

— Alec Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 160-lb division

— Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale), 1st place in the 170-lb division

— George Kartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 220-lb division

— Alex Krueger (Meadowdale), 1st place in the 285-lb division

— Helmy Burch (Meadowdale), 2nd place in the 106-lb division

— Baylor Denkinger (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in the 113-lb division

— Emmanuel Boakye-Ansah (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in the 120-lb division

— Nathan Lee (Meadowdale), 2nd place in the 126-lb division

— Jin Lee (Meadowdale), 2nd place in the 138-lb division

— Russel Hare (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in the 160-lb division

— Evan Gibbs (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in the 195-lb division

— Devin DeWeese (Meadowdale), 3rd place in the 145-lb

— Georgino Moraga (Lynnwood), 3rd place in the 152-lb division

— Caleb Monillas (Meadowdale), 3rd place in the 160-lb division

— John Christin-Eriksen (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place in the 170-lb division

— Jacob Pahre (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th place in the 126-lb division

— George Quintans (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th place in the 138-lbdivision

— Thaddeus Gonzalez (Meadowdale), 4th place in the 152-lb division

— Pilsung Kwak (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th place in the 195-lb division

— Isaac Hernandez (Lynnwood), 4th place in the 182-lb division

— Javier Richmond (Meadowdale), 5th place in the 113-lb division

— Thomas Nakamura (Meadowdale), 5th place in the 170-;b division

— Dylan White (Lynnwood), 5th place in the 195-lb division

— Elisha Abuhanna (Lynnwood), 5th place in the 285-lb division

Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood next tournament (for those qualified): the WIAA 3A Region 2 Boys Wrestling Tournament; Saturday, Feb. 15; at Kelso High School

Prep Girls Wrestling: WIAA District 1/2 Sub-Regional Tournament, Feb. 7-8

Team scores:

Everett 152 Chief Sealth 138 Redmond 124 Snohomish 123.5 Bainbridge 90 Marysville-Pilchuck 82 Cedarcrest 76 Lakeside 71 Edmonds-Woodway 62 Nathan Hale 57.5 North Creek 54.5 Newport 54 Shorewood 45 Garfield 41 Lincoln (Seattle) 36 Ballard 35 Roosevelt (Seattle) 30 Bishop Blanchet 26 Ingraham 25 Muckleshoot Tribal 24 Mount Si 22 Marysville-Getchell 21 (tie) Meadowdale 20 (tie) Issaquah 20 (tie) Rainier Beach 20 (tie) Seattle Academy 20 Skyline 18 Woodinville 18 Sammamish 17 Mountlake Terrace 10 Mercer Island 4 Interlake 3 (tie) Lynnwood 0 (tie) Bothell 0 (tie) Cleveland 0

Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood top-four finishes (all to regional tournament):

— Vatoria Keyes (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 235-lb division

— Destinee Harris (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place in the 155-lb division

— Farrah Padilla (Meadowdale), 4th place in the 135-lb division

Next tournament (for those qualified): the WIAA Region 2 Girls Wrestling Tournament; Saturday, Feb. 15; at Sedro Woolley High School

— By Doug Petrowski