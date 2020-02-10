Prep wrestling sub-regionals: Warriors win boys team title; district boys, girls qualify for regional tourney

Twenty-nine wrestlers from Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Lynnwood High Schools have qualified for the regional round of the prep boys wrestling postseason after top-five finishes at the 3A KingCo-Wesco League South Conference Sub-Regional Tournament held Feb. 7 and 8 at Juanita High School.
The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors led the way with seven individual weight class champions and a team title at the tourney. Ethan Nguyen, Reece LeCompte, Ousman Fatty, Alex Rapelje, Howie Hare, Alec Rust and George Kartono all captured individual championships; the Warriors’ team scored 262 points to win the team crown, easily outdistancing runner-up Shorewood’s 199 points.
Meadowdale crowned two individual sub-regional champions — Alex Krueger and Helmy Burch. The Mavericks will be sending 10 wrestlers on to the regionals.
The Lynnwood Royals had four wrestlers finish in the top-five at the sub-regional tourney, qualifying them for regionals.
The WIAA 3A Region 2 Boys Wrestling Tournament will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, at Kelso High School. The top-four finishers in each weight classification will earn a spot at Mat Classic XXXII Feb. 21 and 22 at the Tacoma Dome.
In girls wrestling results, two Warriors and one Maverick punched their tickets to their regional tournament; Vatoria Keyes and Destinee Harris from Edmonds-Woodway, and Farrah Padilla of Meadowdale, will be heading to Sedro-Woolley on Saturday for the WIAA Region 1 Girls Wrestling Tournament on Saturday after top-four finishes at their sub-regional tourney held at Chief Sealth High School.
Just as at the boys’ regional tournament, the top-four finishers at the girls’ regional will win spots at Mat Classic XXXII at the Tacoma Dome.
Prep Boys Wrestling: 3A KingCo/Wesco League South Conference Sub-Regional, Feb. 7-8
Team scores:
- Edmonds-Woodway 262
- Shorewood 199
- (tie) Meadowdale 192.5
- (tie) Shorecrest 192.5
- Juanita 145
- Lake Washington 103.5
- Mercer Island 93
- Lynnwood 88
- Interlake 70
- Bellevue 46
Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood top-five finishes (all to regional tournament):
— Ethan Nguyen (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 106-lb division
— Reece LeCompte (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 120-lb division
— Ousman Fatty (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 126-lb division
— Alex Rapelje (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 138-lb division
— Howie Hare (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 145-lb division
— Alec Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 160-lb division
— Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale), 1st place in the 170-lb division
— George Kartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 220-lb division
— Alex Krueger (Meadowdale), 1st place in the 285-lb division
— Helmy Burch (Meadowdale), 2nd place in the 106-lb division
— Baylor Denkinger (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in the 113-lb division
— Emmanuel Boakye-Ansah (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in the 120-lb division
— Nathan Lee (Meadowdale), 2nd place in the 126-lb division
— Jin Lee (Meadowdale), 2nd place in the 138-lb division
— Russel Hare (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in the 160-lb division
— Evan Gibbs (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in the 195-lb division
— Devin DeWeese (Meadowdale), 3rd place in the 145-lb
— Georgino Moraga (Lynnwood), 3rd place in the 152-lb division
— Caleb Monillas (Meadowdale), 3rd place in the 160-lb division
— John Christin-Eriksen (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place in the 170-lb division
— Jacob Pahre (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th place in the 126-lb division
— George Quintans (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th place in the 138-lbdivision
— Thaddeus Gonzalez (Meadowdale), 4th place in the 152-lb division
— Pilsung Kwak (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th place in the 195-lb division
— Isaac Hernandez (Lynnwood), 4th place in the 182-lb division
— Javier Richmond (Meadowdale), 5th place in the 113-lb division
— Thomas Nakamura (Meadowdale), 5th place in the 170-;b division
— Dylan White (Lynnwood), 5th place in the 195-lb division
— Elisha Abuhanna (Lynnwood), 5th place in the 285-lb division
Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood next tournament (for those qualified): the WIAA 3A Region 2 Boys Wrestling Tournament; Saturday, Feb. 15; at Kelso High School
Prep Girls Wrestling: WIAA District 1/2 Sub-Regional Tournament, Feb. 7-8
Team scores:
- Everett 152
- Chief Sealth 138
- Redmond 124
- Snohomish 123.5
- Bainbridge 90
- Marysville-Pilchuck 82
- Cedarcrest 76
- Lakeside 71
- Edmonds-Woodway 62
- Nathan Hale 57.5
- North Creek 54.5
- Newport 54
- Shorewood 45
- Garfield 41
- Lincoln (Seattle) 36
- Ballard 35
- Roosevelt (Seattle) 30
- Bishop Blanchet 26
- Ingraham 25
- Muckleshoot Tribal 24
- Mount Si 22
- Marysville-Getchell 21
- (tie) Meadowdale 20
- (tie) Issaquah 20
- (tie) Rainier Beach 20
- (tie) Seattle Academy 20
- Skyline 18
- Woodinville 18
- Sammamish 17
- Mountlake Terrace 10
- Mercer Island 4
- Interlake 3
- (tie) Lynnwood 0
- (tie) Bothell 0
- (tie) Cleveland 0
Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood top-four finishes (all to regional tournament):
— Vatoria Keyes (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in the 235-lb division
— Destinee Harris (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place in the 155-lb division
— Farrah Padilla (Meadowdale), 4th place in the 135-lb division
Next tournament (for those qualified): the WIAA Region 2 Girls Wrestling Tournament; Saturday, Feb. 15; at Sedro Woolley High School
— By Doug Petrowski