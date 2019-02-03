Prep wrestling: Warriors, Mavs advance to sub regional semifinals

1 of 2

Edmonds Woodway headed into the 3A Wesco South – Kingco sub regional wrestling tournament at Edmonds Woodway High School Friday, and 27 wrestlers and 16 are in the semifinals after day one.

They include Ethan Nguyen, Reece LeCompte, Baylor Denkinger, Emmanuel Boakye-Ansah, Alexander Rapelje, Emmanuel Boakye-Ansah, Grayson LeCompte, Howard Hare, George Quintans, Alec Rust, Thomas Christin-Eriksen, John Christin-Eriksen, Christian Simpson, Luke Walker, Joshua Brown and George Kartono.

The Warriors are in first place going into day two with 184 points, well ahead of second-place Meadowdale with 93. The Mavs advanced nine to the semifinals. Advancing to the semifinals for the Mavs are Jin Lee, Tanner Queree, Thadeus Gonzalez, Caleb, Monilas, Saul Hernandez, Chauncey Gantt, Tyler Paul, Alex Kruger, Alex Maxwell.The top five in each weight advance to next weekend’s regionals at Inglemoor High School.

At the girls tournament being held at North Creek High School, Edmonds-Woodway is in 4th place after day one with 44 points. Everett is in 1st with 127. Warrior girls in the Saturday semifinals include Sarah Hood, Charlotte Mae Torio, Destinee Harris and Vatoria Keyes.

— By Mike Cooper