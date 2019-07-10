Prepare to be inspired at 2019 Edmonds in Bloom garden tour July 21

A summer must-do for many gardeners, the 24th annual Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour is scheduled for Sunday, July 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers say the 2019 Garden Tour, featuring six private gardens in Edmonds, is filled with inspiration. From a modern midcentury masterpiece planted in a year to a lifetime’s labor of love, these diverse creations will provide a myriad of ideas for dressing up your own gardens as well as a relaxing stroll on a (hopefully) sunny Sunday afternoon.

Order your tickets online at www.edmondsinbloom.com. Tickets are also be available at the following local merchants: Bountiful Home, Frances Anderson Center, Garden Gear, and Sky Nursery. Tickets are $15 each in advance, or $20 each at the first garden on the day of the tour.

Edmonds in Bloom is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent provided by law.