Prepare to plunge into 2023: Hundreds expected for annual dip in Edmonds Jan. 1

Looking to make a splash in 2023? All are invited to join the Edmonds Uplift Society for its 15th Polar Bear Plunge at 1 p.m. New Year’s Day — Sunday, Jan. 1 — at Brackett’s Landing beach.

The event traditionally draws several hundred people to Brackett’s Landing beach — located at the foot of Main Street just north of the Edmonds-Kingston ferry terminal — for a cold-water dip on New Year’s Day.