Preparing for release of 1950 census data topic of May 5 Sno-Isle Genealogical Society meeting

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s Wednesday, May 5 program via Zoom will include a discussion on preparing for release of 1950 census data in April 2022 — and how that’s related to your genealogy research.

he evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with a short meeting followed by the 7 p.m. program by Lisa Louise Cooke.

To register for the Zoom meeting, go to http://bit.ly/SIGSMay2021 before 7 p.m. May 5.

The society research library is still closed but a message may be left at 425-775-6267 and will be answered in a few days.